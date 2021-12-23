Daywatch: New daily record set for Illinois COVID cases | Mom recalls fallen Chicago firefighter | Fields expected to play Sunday for Bears

State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Ann Lightford celebrates during a press conference announcing the Education and Workforce Equity Act at Proviso East High School on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Maywood. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

Days before Christmas, Illinois health officials on Wednesday reported 16,581 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, setting a record for daily cases and pushing the total number of reported infections since the start of the pandemic past 2 million.

Also Wednesday, U.S. health regulators authorized the first pill against COVID-19 , a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. As omicron rages here, South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say.

Illinois state Sen. Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked Tuesday night in suburban Broadview , police said. No one was hurt, but at least one of the suspects fired gunshots at Lightford’s husband, according to police.

Lightford, a Democrat from Maywood, and her husband were in a black Mercedes SUV and were in the near west suburb to drop off a friend, according to Broadview police Chief Thomas Mills.

A little more than a year into working his dream job as a Chicago firefighter, the one he’d spent seven years waiting to be called up for, 30-year-old Mashawn Plummer used his radio to call for help, uttering what’s believed to be the last word he’d ever speak: Mayday.

“He had to know he was in trouble,” his mother, Felicia Townsend, told the Tribune Wednesday morning after attending an early-morning memorial held in her son’s honor . “But he wouldn’t change anything. Even though he’s gone, he would not change his life one bit. That’s the peace that we take away from this, that he died doing his heart’s desire.”

Rex Huppke writes : “It’s as inevitable as cold winds in winter. Little minds expand and the world around them grows. Doubt creeps in — unfairly, unjustly — no matter how hard those growing minds fight to hold it back.

“That’s why for many years now, I have taken a moment away from the noisy grown-up news and nuisances of the day to confront a nervous question I know gets asked: Is Santa Claus real?”

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and was limited in Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall. Fields said he tweaked his ankle in the second quarter but it didn’t bother him much until after the game.

“When you’re playing in the game, you’ve got a bunch of adrenaline going,” Fields said. “So (the second quarter) is when I first felt it, but I was still good enough to play through it. Of course, it got worse after the game and the next morning. But it felt better (Wednesday) morning.”

The University of Chicago Guild of Change Ringers can sound so disorganized, discordant and loud, the University of Chicago itself only allows them to practice on the bells inside Mitchell Tower once a month, for half an hour. They stand in a circle in a small room, just beneath the belfry, each member holding a long rope that dangles from the ceiling and ends in a noose-like loop.

Naturally, during the 113 years those bells have hung in Mitchell Tower, there have been Hyde Park residents asking if these (expletive) change ringers would please stop .