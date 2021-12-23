ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay shares his support for daughter Holly as she marks her 1-year anniversary of being sober

By Armani Syed
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b07wy_0dUR1RX400
Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Holly Anna Ramsay at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in California. TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Gordon Ramsay shared words of encouragement for his daughter Holly as she marked a year of sobriety.
  • Holly, 21, posted a statement to Instagram on Wednesday outlining her journey over the last year.
  • "What an incredible young lady and words can't explain enough how proud you make me feel," he said.

Gordon Ramsay showed support for his second-eldest daughter Holly as she marked one year of being sober with a statement shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Holly, a 21-year old podcast host, opened up about the anniversary of her sobriety in a post that has over 18,000 likes at the time of writing. She wrote: "Today marks one year without alcohol. This is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would've been through half of what I have."

The statement continued: "I choose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn't improving my mental health - which for me, comes first."

'This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could - and that meant removing alcohol from my life," she added.

Holly, a fashion design student, according to Hello! Magazine, told her 281,000 followers that sobriety was "not an easy decision" but it has improved her physical and mental health.

She added that she had to learn the hard way that "alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all," but that she felt lucky to be able to celebrate and spread awareness.

Addressing his daughter in the comments of her post, 55-year-old TV chef and restaurateur Gordon confessed his pride: "What an incredible young lady and words can't explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad."

In May, Holly opened about the impact sexual assault had on her life in the first episode of her mental-health podcast "21 & Over." She said after the assault that she experienced as an 18-year-old student in London, she was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression

and was seeing a therapist three times a week.

"I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind and tried to get on with everything as best as I could," she said, noting that it was a year before she told anybody what happened. "My family has been an amazing support. It's brought me closer to them in many ways."

In October, Ramsay told the Daily Mail's Cole Moreton that his daughter had been through a "healing process" and had "a very difficult time."

He added: "Now she is in an amazing position and she has dealt with those issues."

Representatives for Gordon and Holly Ramsay did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 8

