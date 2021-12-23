ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Social Security: Could the COLA Increase Reduce Your SNAP Benefits?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2z9V_0dUR1QeL00

The rate of inflation skyrocketed to 6.8% in 2021 , its highest 12-month (ending November) increase since 1982, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Social Security Administration has also confirmed that Social Security benefits will increase by 5.9% for approximately 70 million Americans in 2022. What does extra Social Security income mean for SNAP recipients?

See: Social Security: Could the COLA Increase Cost You Money?
Find: The COLA Increase and Other Big Social Security Decisions From This Year

Beneficiaries won’t see the full financial impact of high inflation on Social Security income until well into 2023 and beyond, said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at the Senior Citizens League. However, low-income programs could potentially see lower benefit amounts.

Low-income programs, such as SNAP, rental assistance and Medicare Extra Help, have complex eligibility requirements and income restrictions that are determined in relationship to a percentage of the federal poverty level. SNAP maximum allotments, deductions and income eligibility standards are adjusted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at the beginning of each federal fiscal year. The fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

“If income is right on the borderline, and a high COLA is received, that potentially could cause trims to benefits from programs,” Johnson wrote. “Some individuals might lose access to certain low-income benefits altogether because the COLA boosts their income over the limit.”

The federal poverty level is adjusted for inflation each year using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPI-U). Typically, the CPI-U increases slightly faster than the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which is the index used to adjust Social Security benefits, Johnson added.

Learn: Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple
Explore: Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022

While the federal poverty line tends to keep pace with COLA, 2021 is a different story. According to Johnson, the CPI-U has grown more slowly than COLA, which could result in benefit trims for SNAP.

If you have questions about your 2022 SNAP benefits, contact your state or local agency.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security: Could the COLA Increase Reduce Your SNAP Benefits?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Snap Benefits#Social Security Income#Americans#Medicare#Usda#Cola
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Payment For Social Security Beneficiaries

More than 70 million people in the United States rely on Social Security. According to The Fool, the maximum Social Security benefit is only available to a minimal number of people. The maximum annual benefit in 2021 is $46,740, or $3,895 per month. Next year, the maximum monthly benefit of $4,194 or $50,000 is expected to rise by 5.9 percent due to rising inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Costco
chronicle99.com

Social Security Rules Changing in The Year 2022

In 2022, a few critical matters concerning Social Security will change. These adjustments will affect US retirees and those who plan to assert advantages withinside the future. Motley fool reports that there are also a few rules that will remain unchanged. The Social Security beneficiaries need to keep track of benefit schemes and the changes.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks: TSCL Calls For Payments Of $1,400 For Social Security Recipients

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is spreading at an insanely fast rate that its cases are said to have surpassed that of its Delta counterpart. This resulted in renewed calls for another wave of stimulus checks to be sent out to Americans who are in need of it. In line with this, The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has been pressuring the U.S. Congress in adding a one-time Social Security payment amounting to $1,400 for senior citizens.
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
87K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy