This Scituate town home is sure to be a lovely residence by the water. 8 Benjamin Lane is a to-be-built property slated for an October 2022 move-in. Listed for $1,174,995, the home will offer two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 2,441 square feet of living space. Christine Sweeney of Toll Brothers Real Estate is the listing agent. The Barron-style town home will boast elegant ceilings and hardwood flooring in the foyer, all of the main living areas, and the first-floor bedroom. (Note: Some of the design elements shown in the photos, such as wainscoting, are not included.)

SCITUATE, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO