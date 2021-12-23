ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Rep. Scanlon's carjacked vehicle found; 5 in custody

 4 days ago
Congresswoman Carjacking FILE - Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington. U.S. Rep. Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint by two men in a south Philadelphia park but wasn’t injured, police and her office said. Police said Scanlon, was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in FDR park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, when two armed men demanded her keys. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File) (Mandel Ngan)

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware with five suspects inside, who were in police custody Thursday, police said.

Scanlon's blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles (74 kilometers) from Philadelphia, Delaware State Police said.

The suspects were being processed, police said. Their names have not been released, and no other details were available.

Scanlon, a Democrat, was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in the city's FDR Park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when two armed men demanded her keys, police said. She handed them over, and one drove off in the car while the other followed in a dark sport utility vehicle, police said.

Scanlon was physically unharmed, said her spokesperson, Lauren Cox. Several personal and work items were also taken with the vehicle, police said.

“I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement, vowing that police would provide any support needed.

Scanlon, whose district includes portions of south Philadelphia and neighboring Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns around ongoing development plans for the park, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Scanlon's office said she expressed gratitude to city police for their quick response and to her local police department and the Sergeant at Arms in Washington for working with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime” against the congresswoman, whom he described as his friend and colleague.

“My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time,” he said in a Twitter post.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year,” Kenney said. “It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace—one of our city’s parks.”

#Philadelphia Police#South Philadelphia#Crime#Ap#Acura#Democrat#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Arms#Twitter
