Pasco, WA — The Pasco Police Department has started a new program and it probably isn't what your thinking. "It's going to reward a kid that can't afford it or is in need or could just use a bike...," said Pasco PD Community Engagement Officer Saul Mendoza. "If they can't afford it, you see a kid kicking rocks around, yanking on tree branches, don't have friends really, give him a bike. Show him how to ride it. Make sure he wears his helmet properly, keep him safe and just give him a bike no questions asked. Let's just start making some kids happy for no other reason other than it's the right thing to do."

PASCO, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO