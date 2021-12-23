Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winds, warmth, and fire danger rise into the holiday weekend

Looking ahead, storm chances enter the picture and we can now track our first cold front in two weeks that will finally bring an end to this winter warmth. Today will be much like the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° with a very slight chance of an isolated shower. Still warm on Tuesday but very humid and a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible after 3 PM. Highs will stick close to 80° right up into the New Year on Saturday with a chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms each day. But the next likeliest round of showers and storms will come with a front approaching Wednesday night that might also bring some storms reaching severe limits. That's winds over 58 mph and maybe even an isolated tornado or two. Southeast Louisiana is already under a level 1 risk out of 5 for possible severe storms but a level 2 threat sits just north of the area where an isolated tornado risk is more favorable. Stay with us an we'll keep you updated on that threat. After Wednesday night, a cold front that actually comes through the region and drops our winter warmth back closer to more typical temperatures to be found around this time drops in over the first weekend of 2022. The timing of the front could fluctuate between now and the, but it appears as of the data right now that the front will sweep through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning and could bring some strong to possibly severe storms too. Have a great day, and GO SAINTS TONIGHT!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO