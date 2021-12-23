ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police hold 5 found in Rep. Scanlon's carjacked vehicle

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WILXH_0dUQygpI00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five suspects are in custody in Delaware after they were found in a vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon.

State police say Scanlon's blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware.

That's approximately 45 miles from Philadelphia.

State police say the suspects were being processed.

Their names haven't been released.

"I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement to the Associated Press .

Philadelphia police say Scanlon was carjacked walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting Wednesday afternoon when two armed men demanded her keys.

Police say the Democrat handed them over and one suspect drove off while the other followed in a sport utility vehicle.

Scanlon was physically unharmed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Gay Scanlon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Ap#The Associated Press#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy