Four injured during fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

Four people were injured Thursday morning during a fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.

According to ExxonMobil, the fire occurred around 1:00 am on December 23 at the facility on Decker Drive in Baytown.

The Harris County Sheriff"s Office says that four people were injured in the fire.

Three were air lifted and one was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No fatalities were reported in the fire.

ExxonMobil said that they are coordinating with local officials to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel