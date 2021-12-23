ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four injured during fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
Four people were injured Thursday morning during a fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.

According to ExxonMobil, the fire occurred around 1:00 am on December 23 at the facility on Decker Drive in Baytown.

The Harris County Sheriff"s Office says that four people were injured in the fire.

Three were air lifted and one was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No fatalities were reported in the fire.

ExxonMobil said that they are coordinating with local officials to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

#Exxonmobil#Accident#Hcsotexas#Breaking News
