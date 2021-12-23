ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Florida owe you money? Here’s how to find out

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Floridians are missing out on more than $5 million in unclaimed money.

The Department of Labor told Channel 9 most of the money it recovers belongs to people who often change where they live due to seasonal work or from moving from job to job and their past employers don’t have an updated address.

The biggest industries with unclaimed money are construction and food services.

Workers are reminded to make sure employers have their correct contact information.

Channel 9 can help you find out if you think a past employer owes you money.

You can click here to find out.

