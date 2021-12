Most leading immunologists predict COVID-19 will someday become an endemic, a persistent but manageable threat on par with seasonal flu, conceivably by the end of 2022. That would constitute quite the turnaround from today. The coronavirus remains a leading cause of death in the United States with reported cases and fatalities nearly the same this holiday season as last. All things considered, the possibility of COVID-19 becoming endemic (just another American annoyance) should be cause for great celebration.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO