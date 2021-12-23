2660 Tylersville Road,

14217 Travilah Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 - Brand new, barely lived in Camden model in Travilah Station. Three bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths with attached 2 car garage. Available January 1, 2022 ***** Main level entry features luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring in high traffic areas, a recreation room/den and a powder room, plus entry from the garage. The open concept main level features LVP flooring, ceiling fan and an eat in gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island with breakfast bar. Loads of windows for plenty of natural light. A slider takes you to your balcony. The upper level features an owner bedroom with luxury bath ensuite with extra large shower and walk in closet. The other two good sized bedrooms share a hall bath. Laundry is also on the upper level. LVP runs through the high traffic areas. ***** 'Smart Home' package: Voice Automated Smart Device, Video Doorbell, Schlage Wi-Fi Door Lock, Lutron Caseta PRO Light Dimmers with Smart Bridge and also ready for home security with Vintage Security. ***** The highly desirable community of Travilah Station is close to several major shopping centers, North Potomac Community Center, Shady Grove Hospital, Universities at Shady Grove and Johns Hopkins. Fifteen minute drive to Shady Grove Metro, close to Rt 28 and Shady Grove Road for easy commuting. School assignments to Stone Mill ES, Cabin John MS and Wootton HS. ***** No pets, no smoking. Security Deposit $3,700.

4 DAYS AGO