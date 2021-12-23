2660 Tylersville Road,

BEAUTIFUL FULLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT - This large, fully renovated one bedroom apartment is now ready for rent! Call today to schedule a tour before they are all gone! Call us now at (513) 861-7275 and come view your next home today!. We offer newly renovated apartments with...
3 Bedroom Apartment Located across from Xavier University! - LEASING FOR FALL 2022 SCHOOL YEAR. This updated apartment is located in Norwood directly across from Xavier University. It is a 3 bedroom and 1 full bath. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances! It Also comes with a completely updated bathroom and plenty of in unit storage. There is shared laundry in the building and off street parking. Residents are responsible for gas and electric.
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment will be available soon/upon completion of renovation in early December. (Photos of similar unit posted) Great location, close to everything; walk or bike to shops, restaurants, entertainment and the Little Miami River. 2 person maximum occupancy. Newly updated kitchen and bathroom in addition to new flooring, paint, and lighting. Free off-street parking for residence. Laundry and extra storage in common area. $1,100 a month; $1,100 security deposit due at signing of one year lease agreement. The building does not allow pets or smoking. Water, heat, sewer and garbage are included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Renters Insurance is required.
1261 McKeone Ave 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our NEWLY renovated 4BR/1BA (shower only) home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new flooring, a new roof, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, central air, spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up, full basement, a detached 3 car garage, on and off street parking, and a lovely rear deck patio!! You don't want to miss out on this home!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
WESTWOOD- ROOMY 3 BEDROOM @ FULL BATH CAPE COD W? COVERED FRONT PORCH - Roomy 3 bedroom cape cod awaits you! Spacious bedrooms with 2 closets in each and one wi/ a cedar closet! Large butler's pantry/mud room attached to kitchen. Entertainment area in rear yard and 2 car detached garage.
Beautifully Renovated 2BD/1BA Row Home in NOMA w/ W&D - Completely renovated row house with brand new everything. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, white cabinetry. Fenced in rear patio with privacy fence. Living and dining room area with wood-burning stove, fresh paint and gray play flooring. Upper level with 2 bedrooms + extra bonus room. Renovated bathroom and great natural light! Ideally located in NOMA near Gallaudet University, Capital Hill, Capital One Arena and H Street Corridor!
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath in a quiet neighborhood! - If you are looking for a fresh start in 2022, this is the spot for you!. This 2 bed 1 bath is a great option. The kitchen is totally renovated & the floor plan is incredibly spacious & functional. ?...
One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 979 Debbe Lane. Completely renovated unit with a touch of old world charm. New flooring throughout, carpeted bedroom, new cabinets in kitchen, large living area and lots of closet space. Access to coin operated laundry facility. $625 with $625 deposit.
350 Ross Ave Unit A 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new windows, new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, separate dining, a spacious bedroom, w/d hookup (stack in unit), a full shared basement, and on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
1 bedroom/small - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This one bedroom features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with new appliances, new carpet throughout, walk-in closets and other ample storage spaces, free heat, off-street parking, and is wired for high-speed cable and internet.
14217 Travilah Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 - Brand new, barely lived in Camden model in Travilah Station. Three bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths with attached 2 car garage. Available January 1, 2022 ***** Main level entry features luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring in high traffic areas, a recreation room/den and a powder room, plus entry from the garage. The open concept main level features LVP flooring, ceiling fan and an eat in gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island with breakfast bar. Loads of windows for plenty of natural light. A slider takes you to your balcony. The upper level features an owner bedroom with luxury bath ensuite with extra large shower and walk in closet. The other two good sized bedrooms share a hall bath. Laundry is also on the upper level. LVP runs through the high traffic areas. ***** 'Smart Home' package: Voice Automated Smart Device, Video Doorbell, Schlage Wi-Fi Door Lock, Lutron Caseta PRO Light Dimmers with Smart Bridge and also ready for home security with Vintage Security. ***** The highly desirable community of Travilah Station is close to several major shopping centers, North Potomac Community Center, Shady Grove Hospital, Universities at Shady Grove and Johns Hopkins. Fifteen minute drive to Shady Grove Metro, close to Rt 28 and Shady Grove Road for easy commuting. School assignments to Stone Mill ES, Cabin John MS and Wootton HS. ***** No pets, no smoking. Security Deposit $3,700.
- Your new home awaits you in the heart of White Oak! This location offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. We also provide off-street parking, onsite laundry, and a storage unit. A one time $25 administration fee is applied to all new leases. Renters insurance is...
4271 Paul Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, an updated electrical and updated plumbing system. The open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. The home also has spacious bedrooms, a family room, separate dining, w/d hook-up, central air, 1 car attached garage, and a partial basement! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
Super cute and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in White Oak - Nicely updated 3 bedroom ranch with 1st floor family room w/ sliding doors leading to a fenced rear yard. Freshly painted throughout, bathroom updates, 3 yrs old high efficiency gas furnace, ceiling fans in bedrooms, attic storage, glass block windows in basement. Close to shopping, restaurants & highways.
0akley 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment - Property Id: 756455. 2 bedroom apartment in 2 family house in Oakley neighborhood of Cincinnati. Short Walking distance to Oakley Square near local bars, restaurants and food shopping. Front porch and backyard access. Street parking only. No vouchers accepted for rent. Limit to...
Oakley 2-family Home- 1st Floor- 2 bedrooms - Property Id: 754812. Come Home to your 1st floor apartment with lots of things to do in the neighborhood- close to stores, entertainment, movies, and restaurants. Spacious eat-in equipped kitchen, 2 bedrooms, living room/dining room combo. Hardwood floors, and carpeting. 1 roomy bathroom. Residents responsible for utilities. Pets are considered. Off street parking + 1 car garage space. Yard. Laundry and storage In lower level. Cozy porch. Have a new Home for the holidays !!!! Available December 1 !!!
The Woods of Park Hills Apartments Two Bedroom Top Floor - The Woods of Park Hills is quiet community, peacefully nestled near Devou Park in upscale Park Hills, Kentucky. The small community is located minutes from downtown Cincinnati, Covington and Mainstrasse Village. Follow the Link for a Virtual Tour!. This...
$1,475 - 3 Bed 1 Bath Home w/ Great Amenities - Property Id: 805210. Beautiful family home for rent with Real Oak Hardwood Floors! Quiet neighborhood with sidewalks throughout. One block from community park; Bird Sanctuary, Bike Trails, and Athletic Field all within walking distance. Less than 4 miles from Bridgewater Falls, 11 miles from Liberty Center, and minutes from Sr-4, I-75, and SR-63! Hardwood floors, new tile, fresh paint, Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Washer, Dryer. Pet-friendly. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and credit/background check. Completely online secure payment options are available at no cost to the renter! Build your credit with Rent Reporting! Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Is pet-friendly. Date Available: Feb 1st 2022.
Welcome home to 29995 Indian Cottage Rd! Why wait for new construction? This home was completed in December 2020 by local builder Keystone Builders, and is waiting for its new owners to come introduce themselves! Situated on a corner lot in Somerset Landing, Princess Anne, the backyard is defined by a treeline on 2 sides that offer privacy, with a blank slate to turn your outdoor living space into whatever you'd want. Walk into this open floor plan, complimented by vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space, dining area, and kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master suite equipped with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy carefree living in this newer home, all on one level, and close to shopping, healthcare, schools, historic towns, and recreation, call today to schedule your own private showing!
