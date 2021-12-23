ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

3862 Davis Ave.

thexunewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEVIOT- 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH RENOVATED CAPE COD W/ 1 CAR GARAGE - Don't miss out on...

www.thexunewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cheviot, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Cincinnati, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Kitchen Remodel#Cape Cod#Rent#Carpet Flooring

Comments / 0

Community Policy