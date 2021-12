Newly renovated, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment will be available soon/upon completion of renovation in early December. (Photos of similar unit posted) Great location, close to everything; walk or bike to shops, restaurants, entertainment and the Little Miami River. 2 person maximum occupancy. Newly updated kitchen and bathroom in addition to new flooring, paint, and lighting. Free off-street parking for residence. Laundry and extra storage in common area. $1,100 a month; $1,100 security deposit due at signing of one year lease agreement. The building does not allow pets or smoking. Water, heat, sewer and garbage are included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Renters Insurance is required.

MILFORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO