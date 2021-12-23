Could this be the world’s coolest park?

This delicious, moist, oozing-with-flavor bread that is full of candied fruit peel, nuts, raisins, and spices is a treat indeed but were you aware of its interesting history? For one, it did not start out being so decadent and boozy. The earliest version of this German delicacy was made from flour, water, and oats with no nuts, candy, or alcohol as we have it today. In fact, it did not even have butter since it was baked during Advent that involved fasting and abstinence and the Chruch banned the use of butter. It took over 100 years for butter, flour, oil, and yeast to be allowed in the baking of Stollen. It came to be called the ‘food of kings’ when Dresden bakers were asked to make one fit for a king in 1730 by Prince Augustus, and the result was one gigantic 1800 kilogram cake!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO