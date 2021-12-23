ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police hold five suspects after US congresswoman was carjacked

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police said the stolen car was found in Newark, approximately 45 miles from Philadelphia. Five suspects are in custody after being found in a vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from US congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. Delaware State Police said that Mrs Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Parents Of 19-Year-Old Facing Federal Charges For Allegedly Carjacking US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon spoke out Thursday just one day after she was carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia’s FDR Park. Eyewitness News on Thursday night spoke with the parents of Josiah Brown, the 19-year-old man who’s now facing federal charges in the crime. His father expressed his sympathies to the congressmember over what happened. He says he isn’t making any excuses, but he’s having a hard time getting in touch with his son. “Two people got out of the car and approached us with guns, and one of them said give me the keys,” Scanlon said. For the first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves 1 In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Yewdall Street. The department said the victim was shot once in the head by an unknown suspect. Police took him to the hospital, where he is in critical conditon. There have been no arrests, but there was a weapon recovered at the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Antelope Valley Press

Five teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

PHILADELPHIA — Five teenagers were charged, Thursday, after the vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware, police said. Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles from Philadelphia, Delaware State Police said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Lauren Cox
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#City Police#Delaware State Police#Acura#Twitter
CBS Philly

Former SEPTA Transit Police Officer, Floyd Whitaker, Charged For Alleged Excessive Use Of Force After He Repeatedly Tased Man In April

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former SEPTA Transit Police Officer has been charged for an incident that happened in April of 2021, the transportation company announced on Monday. Floyd Whitaker, 59, has been charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other charges for alleged excessive use of a taser on a man who was verbally threatening SEPTA employees and refusing to leave a bus.  Whitaker, who was with SEPTA for 24 years, was placed on administrative duty following the incident on April 12. He turned himself into SEPTA Transit Police Monday on an arrest warrant that was issued late last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Accuse Suspect Of Getting Combative With Officers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Coraopolis man faces charges after allegedly taking money from a home in Kiski Township, threatening officers and then fighting with them. Kiski Police accuse Michael Hungerford of taking $10 from a home on Florida Avenue and of repeatedly calling the police station, making threats while intoxicated yesterday afternoon. A short time later, police say he showed up at the station and got combative with officers in the lobby. He faces a long list of charges and allegedly attacked an officer while being taken into the Armstrong County Jail.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Southeast Baltimore Carjacking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot after a carjacking Monday night in southeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 100 block of Curley Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim, who was shot once. He was hospitalized, police said, but his condition is unknown. Investigators believe the victim was trying to get into his car when three men approached him and tried to take his car. One of the suspects shot the man and the group took his car Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Note: Initial information reflected an attempted carjacking. Police now say the suspects successfully stole the car after the shooting   
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Mother Struck By Stray Gunfire Critically Injured In Kensington Triple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old mother is in critical condition after she was struck by stray gunfire in Kensington Monday night. It happened around 7:15 p.m. at B and Cambria Streets. Philadelphia police say two people fired more than 40 shots, hitting two men and the mother, who was out on her porch. A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and the mother was shot in the back. They are both in critical condition. A 46-year-old man who was shot in the leg is in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WECT

Police investigate after man carjacked at gunpoint

Amid an increase in COVID-19-related metrics, the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board on Tuesday voted to “discuss and revisit” the countywide face coverings health rule at its meeting next month. |. The New Hanover County’s NAACP chapter welcomes a new face to its leadership: 28-year-old...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy