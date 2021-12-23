ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Colonial Williamsburg workers win better pay, benefits under new contract after boycotts, rallies

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DysRp_0dUQuy2c00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Hospitality workers at Colonial Williamsburg are celebrating the signing of new contract that brings significant, immediate pay raises and other major changes after months of negotiations and organizing.

UNITE HERE Local 25 , the union that represents the workers at Colonial Williamsburg’s hotels and restaurants, says the four-year contract is almost a complete re-write of the previous one.

“We have said throughout this campaign that teaching history should not mean re-living it at work,” said John Boardman, the union’s executive-secretary treasurer. “Now, our members can take pride in the fact that they have won 21 st Century working conditions at Colonial Williamsburg.”

Workers had been calling for better working conditions in pay, after seeing extended lay-offs during the pandemic. Grievances included mandatory overtime and six-day work weeks that they say left workers, many of which are Black , exhausted and away from their families.

“Their bodies are breaking down. They are not able to spend time with families. Children are not getting their parents home in one piece so that they can do homework together,” said Boardman in a Zoom interview.

Most recently, workers had rallied and formed picket lines throughout the month of December, sharing their to guests and the greater community during Grand Illumination.

Union claims a shameful history is repeating itself in Colonial Williamsburg

The new contract raises wages this month from a non-tipped minimum of $12.50 an hour to $15.50. That goes up to $18.50 by 2025.

“By the end of the negotiations, the overwhelming majority of our members’ demands had prevailed,”
Boardman said. “That is a testament to the power of fighting together for wages that can pay our bills, for the right to have a life outside of work, and for the dignity that every worker deserves.”

There are also significant changes to overtime policies, with time-and-a-half pay for workers who don’t get two consecutive days off, the end of mandatory extra rooms for housekeepers and a new system for assigning overtime based on a volunteer rotation.

There’s also a guaranteed 8-hour day for non-tipped workers and a 6-hour day for tipped workers, with requirements for pay if the shift is canceled with less than 24-hour notice.

The are also several other guarantees and benefits, including preserved health care benefits and no increase in premiums and pension rights preserved even if the property is sold.

Another win for the holiday season: tipped workers will get a $500 ratification bonus and non-tipped will get a $1,000 bonus in their next paycheck. That’s on top of $1,000 bonus at all union members receive during contract negotiations, the union said.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Williamsburg, VA
Society
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial Williamsburg#Grand Illumination
WAVY News 10

Hampton receives over $9 million in grants in fight against sea-level rise

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton is set to receive more than $9 million in grants to deal with sea-level rise and extreme weather. The fund is part of an ongoing statewide effort by the Virginia Community Flood Prevention Fund. The grants will be directed at four specific projects in Hampton which includes:  $3,841,555 for Lake […]
WAVY News 10

Muse Writers Center in Norfolk announces winter/spring schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Muse Writers Center in Norfolk has announced its winter/spring schedule. Residents eager to get their creative writing juices flowing can register for a virtual class, workshop, or seminar at the center. Budding, local writers interested in improving their craft, creativity, research, and professional development will be guided by the center’s […]
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
WAVY News 10

Looking to do some exploring? Here’s the best day trips you can take in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina contains countless opportunities for sightseeing and activities. Our state is home to some of the oldest towns and settlements in the United States. Many of these diverse small towns are absolutely worth a trip if you are ever looking for something to do. Chimney Rock  Located in Hickory Nut George […]
TRAVEL
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy