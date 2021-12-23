ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Microbiota and Body Composition During the Period of Complementary Feeding

 5 days ago

In this study, scientists aimed at investigating the relationships between food category consumption, fecal microbial profile, and body composition throughout the supplemental feeding phase. In a cohort of 50 babies aged 6 to 24 months, the diet was examined using a quantitative food frequency questionnaire, fecal microbiota profile...

