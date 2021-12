SALISBURY, Md- If you are running a business or rental company time is running out to make those last-minute adjustments to your taxes before the New Year. According to CPA Mark Welsh of TGM Group in Salisbury, if your individually filing a W2, it’s already too late to make any updates but if you’re a business or renter listen up. He tells us for large purchases you might need to run your businesses think vehicle fleets can all be used to lower your revenue as a business and keep you from being hit at a higher tax rate for your business.

