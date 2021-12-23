ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 2x16 GB DDR5-6000 C36 Review

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6000 C36 kit is a contender for the best DDR5 kit on the market, but a true analysis of its standing will only come once stocks are on shelves and the pricing becomes reasonable. The modern DDR5 standard is off to a rocky start. It’s...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
soyacincau.com

Mysterious AMD Ryzen CPU appears on benchmark with possibly DDR5 RAM

AMD will be having their CES 2022 show on the 4th of January next year, and many are expecting brand new Ryzen desktop and mobile processors, along with potentially a new entry-level Radeon graphics card. However, before that big day comes we may already have some idea of what’s in store, at least in the mobile division anyway, according to the Benchleaks Twitter account.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviewer#Rgb#Personal Computer#Stock#Xmp
Tom's Hardware

Corsair Unveils 6400 MHz Dominator Platinum DDR5 Modules

Corsair has introduced its fastest Dominator Platinum RGB modules to date: DDR5-6200 and DDR5-6400. The modules come with custom PCBs that aid cooling, 'Extreme OC PMIC' for overclocking, and the obligatory RGB LEDs. Corsair's fastest Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 dual-channel 32GB (2×16GB) kits are have a rated 6200 MT/s data...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Lexar ARES DDR5 desktop memory modules arrive this month

Lexar has today introduced its new range of ARES DDR5 desktop memory modules available with speed starting from 4800, DDR5-4800 is 1.5x the bandwidth faster than DDR4-3200. The memory modules are equipped with a aluminium heatspreader and have been created for “PC enthusiasts, hardcore gamers and content creators who are looking to next-level performance, increased capacity and maximum power efficiency” says Lexar.
ELECTRONICS
anandtech.com

AT Deals: Corsair K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Keyboard Drops to $70

The Corsair K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has dropped to $70 across multiple vendors this week. It usually goes for around $90 but Amazon, Corsair, and Target are all offering the K60 at the new discounted rate. This is one of the best offers we’ve seen for this gaming...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
wccftech.com

Lexar intros ARES DDR5 desktop memory for premium flash memory solutions

Lexar, one of the leaders in flash memory solutions for consumers, reveals their next-gen Lexar ARES DDR5 memory for desktops. Lexar's ARES DDR5 levels the field with their cutting-edge technology, offering speeds starting with their DDR5-4800 — a new memory solution that is 1.5x faster in bandwidth than their previous DDR4-3200 models. Showcasing a slim and sleek aluminum heat spreader, you can ensure that the Lexar ARES DDR5 memory will stabilize your system and motherboard with adequate memory cooling. Aimed at PC enthusiasts, premium gamers, and high-end content creators looking for the best in performance, efficiency, and memory capacity.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Corsair Lays Claim To The Fastest DDR5 Memory Kit You Can Buy

As time goes on, we can expect memory makers to release DDR5 kits with increasingly higher data rates, as well as lower latencies. In fact, it's already starting to happen. Corsair has added a DDR5-6400 Dominator Platinum RGB memory kit to its lineup, which is faster than anything you can buy on Amazon or Newegg right now.
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

With DDR4-4600 Do You Even Need DDR5?

One solution to the quandary facing those considering an upgrade to Alder Lake the moment they can find it in stock. Instead of first generation DDR5 with rather loose timings, how about some seriously high frequency DDR4? Neo Forza is certainly hoping you might be thinking along those lines and hope their Faye DDR4-4600 might be your answer.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Want cheap DDR5 RAM? We have some bad news...

If you were hoping to update your PC to using DDR5 modules, the latest generation of memory, then you might need to just bite the bullet and do so, because according to a recent report by Trendforce it won't be getting more affordable for a while. The report notes that...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD's First Ryzen CPU With Alleged DDR5 Support Emerges

Proficient hardware detective Benchleaks has stumbled upon what appears to be one of AMD's upcoming Ryzen processors with DDR5 support. It remains to be seen whether it's a desktop or mobile chip, but the unannounced processor will undoubtedly challenge the best CPUs on the market. The Ryzen processor is an...
COMPUTERS
gstylemag.com

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL and Aerox 3 Wireless Limited Edition Ghost Collection is for RGB Lovers [Review]

This year, SteelSeries released a limited edition variation of their award-winning Apex 7 TKL keyboard and Aerox 3 Wireless mouse. While not functionally different from their regular edition counterparts, these featured a limited edition translucent Ghost colorway that upped the street cred on these from a 10 to an 11. If you’re in the market for a serious gaming keyboard and mouse combo, you’ll want to seriously check out the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL and Aerox 3 Wireless Limited Edition Ghost Collection.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

SK Hynix is sampling the world’s first 24Gb DDR5 RAM chips

SK Hynix, a company well known for its memory products for PCs, has announced that it’s now sampling the world’s first 24Gb (gigabit) DDR5 RAM chips with customers. This is a big step forward for memory modules which have typically maxed out at 16Gb of capacity per chip. It means these chips now have increased memory density, giving users more capacity in the same form factor.
COMPUTERS
anandtech.com

Intel Alder Lake DDR5 Memory Scaling Analysis With G.Skill Trident Z5

One of the most agonizing elements of Intel's launch of its latest 12th generation Alder Lake desktop processors is its support of both DDR5 and DDR4 memory. Motherboards are either one or the other, while we wait for DDR5 to take hold in the market. While DDR4 memory isn't new to us, DDR5 memory is, and as a result, we've been reporting on the release of DDR5 since last year. Now that DDR5 is here, albeit difficult to obtain, we know from our Core i9-12900K review that DDR5 performs better at baseline settings when compared to DDR4. To investigate the scalability of DDR5 on Alder Lake, we have used a premium kit of DDR5 memory from G.Skill, the Trident Z5 DDR5-6000. We test the G.Skill Trident Z5 kit from DDR5-4800 to DDR5-6400 at CL36 and DDR5-4800 with as tight timings as we could to see if latency also plays a role in enhancing the performance.
COMPUTERS
gamerevolution.com

Marsback M1 Review: ‘The RGB heavyweight champion’

MARSBACK M1 KEYBOARD REVIEW FOR PC, PS5, PS4, XBOX SERIES X|S, AND XBOX ONE. RGB lighting in keyboards is nothing new, but Marsback is taking it to a whole other level with its new M1. This keyboard boasts the brightest lighting that I’ve ever seen, enhanced even further by the keycaps and casing. However, it’s not just RGB lighting that the M1 gets right, as its superb combination of components makes for a damn fine typing experience, in both feel and sound. This is my Marsback M1 keyboard review.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

SK Hynix Samples 24Gb DDR5 Chips, 96GB DIMMs Possible

SK hynix announced that it had begun sampling the industry's first 24Gb DDR5 memory chips, opening the door to 48GB and 96GB memory modules for next-generation servers, including AMD's Genoa and Intel's Sapphire Rapids CPUs. In addition, the same devices can be used to build 24GB unbuffered DIMMs for desktops and workstations. As a result of the advance, high-end servers could now come with 768GB of DDR5 on a single module.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy