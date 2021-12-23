ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pennant Group (PNTG) Announced Board Changes

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced that Mr. Roderic W. Lewis notified the Board of Directors (the “Board”) that he...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Appoints Sandra A.J. Lawrence to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) announced today the appointment of Sandra A.J. Lawrence, former Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of The Children's Mercy Hospital and Clinics ("CMH"), to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Lawrence takes the seat vacated by Gabrielle E. Sulzberger who resigned from the Board of Directors on December 24, 2021, to pursue other commitments.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

The Container Store Group (TCS) Announces Board Changes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization solutions and custom closets, today announced the election of Lisa Klinger, who most recently served as the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for Ideal Image Development Corp, as a Class III Director, effective March 29, 2022. She will also serve on the Audit Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Group (LCID) Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Finance Team

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the appointment of Gagan Dhingra as Vice President of Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer, and Mustally Hussain as Managing Director, Global Treasurer and Head of Financial Services. Together, they bring decades of strategic leadership experience in building accounting and financial functions at various multi-national organizations.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
StreetInsider.com

Destination XL Group (DXLG) Appoints Carmen R. Bauza to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today that on Friday, December 17th, it appointed Carmen R. Bauza, 59, to the Company’s Board of Directors. She will serve as a director until the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, at which time she will stand for re-election. With her appointment, the size of the Company’s Board of Directors is seven members. Ms. Bauza is currently on the board of managers for privately-owned retailer Claire’s Stores Inc.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

EQONEX Group (EQOS) Announces CEO Resignation, Weighs Strategic Options

EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") is engaged in a broad review of the strategic direction of the company. The Board has determined that Richard Byworth, Chief Executive Officer, will step down with immediate effect. Andrew Eldon, Chief Operating Officer has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer and will be joining the Board.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Announces Two Additions to Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) (the “Company,” “TPVG,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in technology and other high growth industries, today announced that Katherine Park and Kimberley Vogel have each been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, effective December 17, 2021. The Board now includes 8 directors, 6 of whom are independent.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CohBar (CWBR) Announces Board Changes, New R&D Leadership Appointments

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced changes to its Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), and R&D leadership.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pntg#Pennant Group#Streetinsider Premium#The Pennant Group#The Board Of Directors#Company#Board#Md#Morrishuml Llc#Advocate Health Care#Cap Gemini Ernst Young#Senior Partner At#Blue Cross#Eastern Region Medical#Cigna Healthcare#The Bronze Star#Morehouse College
StreetInsider.com

HF Foods Group (HFFG) Appoints Valerie P. Chase to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States (“HF Foods”, “HF Group” or the “Company”), has appointed Valerie P. Chase, an accounting and finance executive with over 15 years of public company and public accounting experience, to the Company’s board of directors effective December 13, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) (“CC Neuberger”), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Announces $20M Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program in which the company may purchase its own ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$20 million from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) Announces Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company at US$14.31/ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hailiang Education Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLG), an education and management services provider for primary, middle, and high schools in China, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the "Proposal"), dated December 23, 2021, from Mr. Hailiang Feng, the founder of the Company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares (the "Shares") of the Company, including Shares represented by American depositary shares (the "ADSs," each ADS representing sixteen ordinary shares), that are not already owned by Mr. Hailiang Feng and his affiliates (the "Buyer") for a purchase price of US$14.31 per ADS in cash (representing a premium of approximately 25% over the closing price of the Company's ADSs on December 22, 2021) (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in the Company becoming a privately-held company owned by the Buyer, and the Company's ADSs would be delisted from the NASDAQ Stock Market. A copy of the Proposal is attached hereto as Exhibit A.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Announces Expiration of All Outstanding Warrants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that all of the Company's previously outstanding warrants expired on December 23, 2021. Prior to expiration, an aggregate of 14,351,588...
HOBBIES
StreetInsider.com

Becton Dickinson (BDX) Announces Board of Directors for embecta, the Planned Spinoff of its Diabetes Care Business

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Embecta Corp. ("embecta"), the independent, publicly-traded company that will hold BD's Diabetes Care business upon the planned completion of the previously announced spinoff, will be governed by a nine-person board of directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

D-BOX Technologies Announces Changes To The Composition Of its Board of Directors

Appointment of Zrinka Dekic and departure of Ève Laurier. D-BOX Technologies Inc. , a world leader in haptic immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment, effective immediately, of Zrinka Dekic as a member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Dekic brings with her nearly 20 years of entertainment...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Skechers USA (SKX) Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™, announced today that Zulema Garcia has been named to its Board of Directors and appointed to serve on the Company’s Audit Committee. In addition, the Company announced that four current members – Jeffrey Greenberg, Geyer Kosinski, Richard Rappaport and Tom Walsh – have resigned from the Board, bringing the total number of directors to seven. The resignations were not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its affiliates on any matter relating to the Company's operations, strategy, policies or practices.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies to Go Public Through Merger With Founder SPAC (FOUN)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rubicon® (or the “Company”), a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC (“Founder”) (Nasdaq: FOUN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that will result in Rubicon becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Rubicon Technologies and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “RBT.” The company will continue to be based in Lexington, Kentucky, and led by Nate Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, and other key executive leadership.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy