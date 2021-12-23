ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Wedbush Starts Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) at Outperform

Wedbush initiates coverage on Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $21.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of PRCH shares with an Outperform rating and a $21 price target as we see a strong M&A integrator that has strengthened...

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC (“Ampere”) to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members (“Purchaser”). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM’s entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition...
DA Davidson Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts Innovid (CTV) at Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon initiates coverage on Innovid (NYSE: CTV) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Doximity Inc (DOCS) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Jackson Ader downgraded Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $60.00 (from $70.00). The analyst comments "With over 80% of physicians and 50% of nurse practitioners counted as members on the platform, Doximity has created a concentrated network for marketers looking to reach medical spend decision makers and for healthcare providers and recruiters to fill openings. We see Doximity as well positioned to capture the broader shift away from traditional and analog marketing channels to digital marketing, and we expect penetration of customers’ marketing budgets to be the main driver of growth. However, we see some risk to expectations in the coming quarters as the company begins to lap the tough comparable quarters from a year ago. With recent software companies being sold off in extreme ways after signaling slowing growth, we view the next couple of quarters as having a higher risk than potential reward and thus rate the shares Underweight."
Canaccord Genuity Starts Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) at Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer initiates coverage on Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
(MO) - Analyzing Altria Group Inc's Short Interest

Altria Group Inc's (NYSE:MO) short percent of float has fallen 10.29% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.08 million shares sold short, which is 0.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) at Overweight

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Benjamin Sherlund initiates coverage on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $10.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Offerpad Solutions Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Offerpad Solutions Inc. click here. Shares of Offerpad...
UPDATE: Benchmark Starts Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT) at Speculative Buy

Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland initiates coverage on Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
H.C. Wainwright Starts Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) at Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiates coverage on Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst commented, "We are bullish on Edesa Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company exploring...
Daiwa Securities Starts CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) at Outperform (2)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey initiates coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) with a Outperform (2) rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Wedbush Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten upgraded Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $74.00 (from $71.00). The analyst comments "We are incrementally more positive on FATE shares after the company updated its Phase 1/2 studies of FT516 and FT596, its off-the-shelf iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell therapies, in combination with rituximab for relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL) patients. Overall response rates (and importantly complete response rates) have been consistent with prior data, and with added durability of response data, along with a more attractive valuation, we believe that the risk/reward for FATE shares has improved significantly.
UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Eloxx Pharma (ELOX) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiates coverage on Eloxx Pharma (NASDAQ: ELOX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Stifel Downgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Hold

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy downgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $24.00 (from $30.00). The analyst comments "We are reducing our 12 mos. TP to $24 from $30 and downgrading shares to Hold from Buy, reflecting lower confidence in potential for revenue and margin upside across FY23. Fundamental improvement potential through FY23E appears appropriately reflected in consensus margin expectations. Earnings upside becomes more dependent on revenue acceleration/upside for which visibility is challenging and our confidence is low. Checks showing higher levels of outlet inventory vs. pre-pandemic levels raise concern of a return of promotional pressure to margins. We remain impressed with turnaround achievements and strategic direction and continue to see our prevailing estimates of $6bn sales and $0.82 EPS in FY23E as achievable. Lower confidence in upside potential, however, sobers our view of multiple potential, and we see risk/reward largely in balance. Our $24 target price reflects 16x EV/EBITDA on our FY23E estimate of $675mn."
UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Cerence Inc. (CRNC) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Colin M. Langan upgraded Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $85.00. The analyst comments "Market leadership in the fast growing Experience Management space should drive durable growth in a quality asset trading. below peers at 0.39x EV/S/Growth. 30% pullback...
Oppenheimer Starts TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) at Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Penn initiates coverage on TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush Upgrades UWM Holdings Corp. (UWMC) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey upgraded UWM Holdings Corp. (NYSE: UWMC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
