US Authorizes Pfizer's (PFE) Oral COVID-19 Treatment, At-home Use Pill is a 'Game-Changer' Says Analyst

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Yesterday afternoon, the US authorized Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) antiviral COVID-19 treatment...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports Successful Conclusion of Patent Examination Procedure for Patent Application Entitled, 'Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) for the Use in the Treatment of Drug-induced Pneumonitis'

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTCQB: RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the Swiss Patent Office IPI has announced that it expects to conclude the patent application procedure by January 24, 2022 and to issue the patent entitled, "Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) for the Use in the Treatment of Drug-induced Pneumonitis," as applied for by Relief's subsidiary, AdVita Lifescience GmbH, in 2020. The patent will be formally issued, at the earliest, one month after the conclusion of the patent examination procedure.
investing.com

U.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use

(Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)'s antiviral COVID-19 pill for people ages 12 and older at risk of severe illness, the first oral and at-home treatment as well as a new tool against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Pfizer's antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90% effective in...
The Weather Channel

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer's First Oral Pill Against COVID-19

As the Omicron variant spreads globally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 along with caution for people with certain pre-existing conditions heralding a new era for the future, over-the-counter treatment of the deadly respiratory disease that has killed millions.
The Week

Pfizer says pill to treat COVID-19 could be authorized by end of year or early 2022: 'It is a game changer'

Pfizer has announced that new data confirm its antiviral pill is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19. The company said Tuesday final trial results confirmed the antiviral pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for high-risk COVID-19 patients by 89 percent when given within three days of symptoms developing. This confirmed earlier data from a clinical trial. Pfizer executive Annaliesa Anderson previously told The New York Times that those results were "really beyond our wildest dreams."
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
StreetInsider.com

BridgeBio Failure a Positive for Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) - Stifel

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ: BBIO) failure today of its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Upworthy

Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Check Payments In 2022: Here's Who's Eligible For New Year Cash From Next Week

While a 4th stimulus check might not be on the horizon – millions of Americans are concerned about the new year. Indeed, most aid provided by the federal government was not instituted to recur. As such, the third stimulus check might be the final check American citizens receive. With less reliance on the federal governments, some local states and cities in America are offering their citizens financial help in the new year.
Nashville News Hub

Amazon employee who was denied sick leave dies at work the same day

According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
