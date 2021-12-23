US Authorizes Pfizer's (PFE) Oral COVID-19 Treatment, At-home Use Pill is a 'Game-Changer' Says Analyst

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTCQB: RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the Swiss Patent Office IPI has announced that it expects to conclude the patent application procedure by January 24, 2022 and to issue the patent entitled, "Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) for the Use in the Treatment of Drug-induced Pneumonitis," as applied for by Relief's subsidiary, AdVita Lifescience GmbH, in 2020. The patent will be formally issued, at the earliest, one month after the conclusion of the patent examination procedure.
