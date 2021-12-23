Demand for US Office Markets Remained Stable In November

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.54% to 35,947.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 15,565.87. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.50% to 4,720.21. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 52,510,970 cases with around 833,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,765,970 cases and 478,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,222,920 COVID-19 cases with 618,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 277,617,680 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,396,270 deaths.
