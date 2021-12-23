ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Demand for US Office Markets Remained Stable In November

By Lynn Pollack
GlobeSt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite intensifying uncertainty around the Omicron variant, demand for US office markets were stable in November, with metrics showing minimal changes from the prior months’ recovery. “It’s rare that a...

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

US Markets Remain Overvalued Post Christmas

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO. (Trades, Portfolio)’s favorite market valuation indicator stood at 153%, up from the Dec. 1 reading of 147.3% yet slightly down from the Nov. 2 reading of 153.5%. Based on this market level, the U.S. stock market remains significantly overvalued ahead of the New Year. Markets...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Consumer Spending Rises 0.6% In November

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.54% to 35,947.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 15,565.87. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.50% to 4,720.21. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 52,510,970 cases with around 833,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,765,970 cases and 478,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,222,920 COVID-19 cases with 618,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 277,617,680 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,396,270 deaths.
STOCKS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Energy markets remain ‘volatile’

Crude prices began the week with a sharp $2.63 drop while natural gas prices began with a 14-cent gain. However, West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rebounded, posting gains over the remaining three trading days, beginning with a $2.51 rise Tuesday and ending the week rising $1.03 to $73.79 per barrel. That’s up from $68.23 at Monday’s close.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

U,S. labor market stable at 205K weekly jobless claims

(Kitco News) - The labor market was relatively stable last week with no material change in the number of workers applying for initial unemployment benefits. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said weekly jobless claims were unchanged at 205,000, from the previous week's revised estimate of 387,000 claims. The latest labor market data was relatively in line with consensus forecasts.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Pulse Of Us Office
GlobeSt.com

E-Commerce Growth Slowed In Q3, But Demand For Industrial Space Remains Strong

Despite slumping numbers in the third quarter, e-commerce growth is continuing to keep demand for industrial space high, according to new research from CommercialEdge. E-commerce accounted for 16% of core retail sales in Q3, down from a peak of 19.4% in the second quarter of 2020 but a number that’s still above pre-pandemic levels. Prior to COVID-19, the Census Bureau typically reported quarterly e-commerce growth in the neighborhood of between 2 and 6% and year-over-year growth came in at between 10 and 20%. But “COVID-19 upended this trend in a dramatic way—in the second quarter of last year, e-commerce sales jumped 31.9% on the quarter and 43.8% year-over-year,” the report notes. “Following that spike, e-commerce sales fell for the first time ever, and three of the five most recent quarters have seen declines.”
RETAIL
GlobeSt.com

CRE Values, Yields Forecasted to Increase Next Year

Experts are doing more than wishing the commercial real estate industry a prosperous New Year—they are promising it. In a recent 2022 outlook webinar from Green Street, Michael Knott estimated that commercial real estate values and yields would increase next year. Values are expected to increase 11%, while yields will average 6%, according to his research.
RETAIL
GlobeSt.com

The Hotel Market Will See a Full Recovery in 12 to 18 Months

“We are finally seeing tailwinds in the hotel industry,” Driftwood Capital’s CEO Carlos Rodriguez Sr. tells GlobeSt.com about the market recovery. He is anticipating a full recovery in the hotel market in the next 12 to 18 months, and it is welcome news considering that the hospitality market was the most badly impacted during the pandemic.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
GlobeSt.com

The Pandemic Revitalizes An Already Exuberant Ecommerce Industry

Pre-pandemic, industrial was operating on all cylinders. Enter the pandemic, and industrial fired up another engine,” says Jimmy Ullrich, a director at Stan Johnson Company. It’s hard to find a better way to express the industrial activity over the last year. The market for warehouse, distribution and logistics facilities was already red-hot, but the pandemic managed to turn up the heat.
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

How Will Work Uncertainty Affect Office REITs?

First quarter of next year—otherwise known as a couple of weeks from now—was supposed to be when the majority of workers returned to the office. But uncertainty keeps rearing its head, and that could play continued havoc with the values of office REITs. As of November, the number...
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

The Pandemic 'Supercharged' the Southern Strategy in Multifamily

“The pandemic has super-charged the southern strategy,” according to Joe Lubeck, CEO of American Landmark Apartments. The company has always been bullish on the Sunbelt region, but since the pandemic, investors have flooded into the region, following population and job growth. “The growth in the investor interest and customer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

Demand for new homes and building permits remain on the rise

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - If you're waiting for the housing market to cool off before buying a home, you may be waiting a while longer. Housing starts and building permits in November rose more than expected from October levels, according to a government report out Thursday. The report indicates that...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Homebuyer Demand Cools In November

Homebuyer demand is following the typical season patterns, starting slow as the year winds down. In November, only 59.6% of home offers written by Redfin agents faced competition, marking the lowest level in 11 months. Home offers are down from a revised rate of 61.8% in October and a pandemic...
REAL ESTATE
irmagazine.com

IR budgets remain stable through Covid-19

Global IR budgets stand at an average of $335,000 in 2021, according to the latest IR Magazine Global Practice Report. This represents a 2 percent increase on last year’s figure of $329,000 and a stabilisation of budgets following a fall of 16 percent in 2020. While the drop in...
MARKETS
Go Blue Ridge

Housing Market Slows In November

As is usually the case this time of year, High Country real estate transactions declined overall for the month of November, according to the High Country Association of Realtors. Watauga Online reports the High Country MLS showed fewer homes sold, less inventory, and lower sales volume than recorded the previous...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stable Ahead of US Data

The USD/JPY pair's stable performance is expected to remain until investors and markets identify and interact with the important events of this week, starting with the FOMC. The USD/JPY is stable in a range between the level of 113.27 and the level of 113.72 at the beginning of this week's trading, in the same performance as the last trading sessions.
MARKETS
Forbes

November Spending Up .06% Brings Hope For Stable Economic Recovery

American consumer spending rose under one percent .6% in November, but last month it was little higher, the October’s increase was 1.7%. So spending is trending up. However, the press is reflexively reporting the new data with downbeat phrases like, “spending slowed”; like it was a bad thing.
BUSINESS
lpgasmagazine.com

State of steel 2022: Supply remains stable as prices rise

Several manufacturers of propane tanks and cylinders provided updates in the fall to circumstances surrounding steel supplies and pricing. Having forecasted its needs and increased inventory levels, Metsa says it has a stable supply of steel for its manufacturing processes. “One of the advantages is that our supplier is located...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy