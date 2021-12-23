ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teacher Numbers Up

1230kfjb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Education’s recent report on the state of education showed the number of full-time teachers in public schools in...

www.1230kfjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools

(KCCI) - Iowa teachers say they are fed up with the increasing number of violent fights at schools. In the 2020-2021 school year, 650 students were expelled or removed from Iowa schools due to fights that caused injuries, according to Iowa’s Department of Education. Iowa State Education Association President...
IOWA STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Newspaper Says Farmington Has Teacher Shortage, But Numbers Are Up As Enrollment Falls

In June 2020, a news site that covers west suburban Detroit declared there was a teacher shortage at the Farmington Public Schools disctrict. “There’s not getting around it: Michigan is in the middle [of] a teacher shortage,” the publication declared. It then quoted retired public schools superintendent George Heitsch in support of the claim.
FARMINGTON, MI
news4sanantonio.com

School districts ready plans to counter chronic absenteeism, staff shortages

WASHINGTON (TND) — Heading into the third year of the pandemic, K-12 schools across the country are preparing to spend the next disbursement of pandemic relief funds approved by Congress. The vast majority of states' plans have been approved by the U.S. Department of Education, which is giving states...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#School Districts#Department Of Education#Public Schools
The Bergen Record

Wayne teachers secure raises of up to 3% in new contract with school board

WAYNE — Teachers will see hikes in their pay of 2.9% this school year as part of a new contract ratified by the Board of Education. The pact, which will expire in 2024, builds in raises of 3% for members of the Wayne Education Association in each of the next two years. Nurses and secretaries are included in the union. The prior three-year agreement ran out at the end of June.
WAYNE, NJ
Telegraph

Is it time to give teachers special status to keep the schools open?

Every parent can tell the difference between fake tears and real tears – and there was nothing manufactured about the ones my 10-year-old shed at the end of her last day of school term on Friday. She was tired, hangry, and disappointed at a playdate having to be cancelled “BOC” (21 months of saying “because of Covid” several times daily has forced us to abbreviate).
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Howard University Delays Start To Spring Semester

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Howard University in Washington, D.C. announced Monday it is delaying the start Spring semester after a “concerning increase” in COVID-19 cases in the last three days. The school said its most recent weekly positivity rate has increased to 19%, which is the highest number the school has seen throughout the pandemic. In-person class was set to begin Jan. 10, but has been set back eight days to Jan. 18. Everyone returning to campus from Winter Break for the semester will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test within four days prior to arrival. Students in professional programs will receive specific guidance from their schools to accommodate accreditation and licensure requirements, the school said. The school previously mandated booster shots for all students, faculty and staff.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Teacher Numbers Up from Last Year

(Radio Iowa) The Department of Education’s recent report on the state of education showed the number of full-time teachers in public schools in 2020-21 was up by 455 from the previous year to 37,567. Department analyst, Jay Pennington, says special programs are part of the reason for the increase.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Teacher Numbers Were Up Last Year

Des Moines, Iowa — The Department of Education’s recent report on the state of education showed the number of full-time teachers in public schools in 2020-21 was up by 455 from the previous year to 37,567. Department analyst, Jay Pennington, says special programs are part of the reason...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy