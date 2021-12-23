Teacher Numbers Up

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Howard University in Washington, D.C. announced Monday it is delaying the start Spring semester after a “concerning increase” in COVID-19 cases in the last three days. The school said its most recent weekly positivity rate has increased to 19%, which is the highest number the school has seen throughout the pandemic. In-person class was set to begin Jan. 10, but has been set back eight days to Jan. 18. Everyone returning to campus from Winter Break for the semester will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test within four days prior to arrival. Students in professional programs will receive specific guidance from their schools to accommodate accreditation and licensure requirements, the school said. The school previously mandated booster shots for all students, faculty and staff.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO