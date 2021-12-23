ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy set to tighten COVID curbs to rein in infections -statement

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) -Italy is planning to tighten restrictions to try to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, including making mask wearing mandatory outdoors again, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday. Among other measures that look set to be approved when the...

Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Italy tightens rules on unvaccinated, New Year's festivities

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Italy on Thursday again tightened COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country's highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules, people who have not been vaccinated will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Germany to tighten COVID-19 restrictions before New Year

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will introduce new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 before New Year’s Eve, including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10 people, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Stopping well short of a nationwide lockdown, Scholz also agreed with the premiers...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Covid's icy grip on Europe: Winter infections soar on the continent as Belgium rages with anti-lockdown riots, Holland enforces brutal new curbs and Germany bans tourists in desperate bid to slow the march of Omicron

Winter infections are soaring across Europe amid the spread of Covid variant Omicron as countries desperately bid to slow transmission with the introduction of further restrictions. Denmark became the first EU country to lift its Covid restrictions three months ago, but the emergence of the new variant has seen Europe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Norway tightens COVID curbs amid Omicron surge

Norway on Monday announced new COVID curbs less than a week after tightening restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron variant and soaring case numbers and hospital admissions. The move came after Norway's health authority warned the country could record between 90,000 and 300,000 daily coronavirus cases and up to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

Italy’s Draghi hints at contribution from energy firms to curbing prices

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that energy companies that have made profits may have to contribute to efforts to curb increases in bills for households and companies. With international energy prices continuing to rise, Draghi told parliament the government was ready to provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world

LONDON (Reuters) – Countries across Europe were considering new curbs on movement on Tuesday, with German scientists urging maximum and immediate restrictions on social contacts as the Omicron variant swept the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic. Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the United States...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

German committee recommends booster after three months as Omicron spreads

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s STIKO vaccine authority on Tuesday shortened the recommended period between a second coronavirus shot and a booster to three months from six, reflecting the increasing presence of the highly infectious Omicron variant. The authority said anyone over age 18 should have a booster using an mRNA...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Metro International

Austria tightens restrictions as it braces for Omicron wave

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria is introducing restrictions including a 10 p.m. closing time to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant after Christmas and prevent it being imported from Europe’s hardest-hit countries, a senior health official said on Wednesday. Austria began emerging from its fourth full coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models

LONDON (Reuters) -Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Israel is to offer second COVID-19 booster shots as fast-spreading Omicron forces countries across the world to impose new curbs days before Christmas, but a South African study offered a glimmer of hope about the new variant’s firepower. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * Britain from Wednesday...
WORLD

