First Warn 5: Thursday morning, Dec. 23

WNEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite snow returning today, we're off to a dry start this morning....

www.wnem.com

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS MONDAY EVENING

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Monday night at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is expected. The Advisory area includes most of Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Tahoe Daily Tribune

December Record Broken! More Snow, Single Digit Temps on the Way

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. – This sure has been a December to remember and it will literally go down in the record books. As of 8:35 a.m., highway closures from Sunday remain in effect which include Hwy 50, 80, 88, 89, 267, and 431. This leaves only Spooner and Kingsbury grades as access points in and out of the Tahoe Basin. Follow Caltrans District 3 for the most up-to-date information – travel is still not advised.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KIMT

StormTeam3: Tracking accumulating snow Tuesday

More wintry weather is on the way, and it's expected to be snow. Moderate to heavy but isolated snow will begin Tuesday morning mostly after commuting hours, so think between 8am to noon. Snow will begin first in North Iowa moving in from the south, and continue to push northward into southern Minnesota after 10am. Snow could be heavy at times through about 2pm.
Fox11online.com

Storm Watch: Snow coming Tuesday

(WLUK) -- On the heels of one WeatherMaker, FOX 11 Meteorologists are on Storm Watch for more snow on the way Tuesday. Tuesday starts dry and cloudy with a high reached 33 degrees. In the afternoon, mainly after 2:00, snow begins to develop and move in from the southwest. This...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
2 On Your Side

Winter Weather Advisories continue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not necessarily the amount of precipitation, but the type that may cause issues Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Midnight for Potter County in northern Pennsylvania. The advisory for all other counties has been allowed to expire as temperatures finally warmed just enough to allow for any wintry mix to transition to rain Monday evening.
BUFFALO, NY
inkfreenews.com

Rain-Snow Mix Expected Tuesday

WARSAW – A weather system headed toward northern Indiana Tuesday will bring precipitation, but temperature shifts will determine if it arrives in the form of snow or ice or rain. The National Weather Service predicts northern Indiana will see a slight chance of rain early. The high will be...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

BLIZZARD WARNING then Arctic cold heading our way

BLIZZARD WARNING UNTIL 4PM MONDAY......although snow will diminish by noon, winds blowing at times over 40mph will produce blizzard conditions through mid afternoon. TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED until winds subside this evening. Snowfall ranged from 6 to 12" thoughout much of the valley into the lakes area. 8" was common around the F/M area. We will see a SMALL break from the snow before another round enters the area from the SW Tuesday morning through afternoon depositing another 2-4" of snow. Following Tuesday's snow, ARCTIC air plunges southward. Daytime highs the rest of the week will be below zero with nighttime lows -10 to -20 with DANGEROUS wind chills around -40.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Briefly drier tonight, rain and snow return Tuesday

We ended Christmas weekend with a fresh blanket of snow in many locations, and it looks like we'll see a few more flakes before 2021 comes to an end!. Drizzle and fog have departed after a dreary Monday, leaving us with some brief clearing for the first part of the overnight period. Clouds will begin to increase again around sunrise, but we'll keep rain and snow out of the picture for now. Temperatures will take a dip into the mid 20s, meaning any leftover moisture on the ground could also refreeze. Everyone should be vigilant for icy spots into the Tuesday morning drive! Westerly winds will also pick up to around 10-15 mph, pushing wind chills down into the teens at times.
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Blizzard warning in effect in Fargo area amid heavy snowfall

FARGO, N.D. (Video: NBC/KVLY) — It may not be snowing like crazy in Maryland, but that's not the case in North Dakota. A thick layer of snow blanketed Fargo -- and more is falling. A blizzard warning is in effect in the region with temperatures barely breaking double digits.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

A Winter Weather Advisory Goes Into Effect Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory that will take effect Tuesday 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. for areas highlighted. Slushy accumulation and slick roads will be an issue during the day. (Credit: CBS) Visibility will be poor in spots. Best time for snow accumulation will be noon-3pm tomorrow. Snow totals are expected to range from one to three inches. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, holding clouds tonight before our next storm system moves in from the southwest. (Credit: CBS) Snow is likely in Tuesday morning turning to a mix mid-day through early afternoon. Then, it’s all rain rest of the day. Slippery travel is possible tomorrow due to slushy roads. Poor visibility at times. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low 32. Winds Relax. TUESDAY: Morning snow with a midday mix. It’ll be all rain in the afternoon High 38. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 35. Snow showers in the evening. (Credit: CBS)
ENVIRONMENT
Tribune-Review

Where's winter? Warm, wet weather here to stay

Southwestern Pennsylvania has had an unusually warm late fall and early winter without much snow, and that is not expected to change anytime soon, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Moon Township said. The Pittsburgh region officially has had all of 0.2 inches of snow in December — far less...
PITTSBURGH, PA

