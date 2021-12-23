First Warn 5: Thursday morning, Dec. 23

We ended Christmas weekend with a fresh blanket of snow in many locations, and it looks like we'll see a few more flakes before 2021 comes to an end!. Drizzle and fog have departed after a dreary Monday, leaving us with some brief clearing for the first part of the overnight period. Clouds will begin to increase again around sunrise, but we'll keep rain and snow out of the picture for now. Temperatures will take a dip into the mid 20s, meaning any leftover moisture on the ground could also refreeze. Everyone should be vigilant for icy spots into the Tuesday morning drive! Westerly winds will also pick up to around 10-15 mph, pushing wind chills down into the teens at times.

