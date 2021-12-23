ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Murray handed wild card in Australian Open main draw

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card into the main draw of next month’s Australian Open, the tournament organisers said on Thursday. The Briton,...

Andy Murray
Melbourne
Tennis
Australian Open
Mumbai
Australia
Sports
