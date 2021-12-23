Thursday Midday Forecast: Record heat expected through the weekend

REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will continue to trend much warmer than average (average around 58F at this time of year). High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds are expected with muggy and windy conditions. Low: 61. Wind: SW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, warm, and windy. High: 77. Winds: SW 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm as we watch for the potential of record breaking warmth in the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 80. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with more potentially record breaking heat. Low: 63. High: 80. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and trending cooler. Low: 65. High: 76. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around as a cold front tries to move closer to our area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 75. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

