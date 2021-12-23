ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday Midday Forecast: Record heat expected through the weekend

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0y7m_0dUQspJL00

REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will continue to trend much warmer than average (average around 58F at this time of year). High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds are expected with muggy and windy conditions. Low: 61. Wind: SW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, warm, and windy. High: 77. Winds: SW 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm as we watch for the potential of record breaking warmth in the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 80. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with more potentially record breaking heat. Low: 63. High: 80. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and trending cooler. Low: 65. High: 76. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around as a cold front tries to move closer to our area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 75. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WNEM

Briefly drier tonight, rain and snow return Tuesday

We ended Christmas weekend with a fresh blanket of snow in many locations, and it looks like we'll see a few more flakes before 2021 comes to an end!. Drizzle and fog have departed after a dreary Monday, leaving us with some brief clearing for the first part of the overnight period. Clouds will begin to increase again around sunrise, but we'll keep rain and snow out of the picture for now. Temperatures will take a dip into the mid 20s, meaning any leftover moisture on the ground could also refreeze. Everyone should be vigilant for icy spots into the Tuesday morning drive! Westerly winds will also pick up to around 10-15 mph, pushing wind chills down into the teens at times.
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Rain and snow Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Our next system arrives Tuesday, and it brings a mix of rain and snow. Initially, the precipitation starts as a wet snow late Tuesday morning. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on...
ENVIRONMENT
KXRO.com

Winter weather continuing through the week, with more snow predicted

Driving conditions are difficult throughout Coastal Washington this morning as heavy snow and an overnight freeze have turned roads into sheets of ice. The National Weather Service is predicting that very cold temperatures will continue through Wednesday of this week. Locally, you can expect a moderate chance of snow over...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Colder With More Rain And Snow Showers

We had some clearing over northern California earlier today, but more clouds are moving overhead. The clouds will prevent us from getting very cold Tuesday morning, but it will be chilly with more rain and snow ahead. Although we have received most of the rain and snow we're going to get from this active winter weather pattern, scattered rain and snow showers are still possible late tonight and early Tuesday with lowering snow levels. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the upper 20s and 30s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy and cooler with scattered rain and snow showers, more likely late Tuesday. Highs will range from 20s in the mountains to lower 40s in the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Monday forecast: More rain, cold temperatures

Look for another storm to move in and bring more showers to the Southland Monday. Gusty winds are also expected in many areas as this cold system moves into the region. Snow levels are likely to fall to around 3,500 feet. Another storm is forecast to arrive, bringing a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Warm through end of year, rain mid-week

Warm temperatures and rain in the middle of the week is in the forecast for the rest of the year. WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “Waking up Monday morning it is mild and humid. A few areas of patchy fog have developed, but it’s not causing…
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday Night Forecast: Cold front to bring storms mid-week

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. WEDNESDAY: A cold front arrives and brings a 40% chance of […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Above Normal Temperatures Continue

Monday will be cooler than Sunday but still well above normal, in the low 60s. Winds will stay light out of the northeast and clouds will steadily increase. Lows will drop to the low 50s tonight with scattered showers, mainly north. Rain totals will stay low. OKC could have a brief shower early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon will be warm and windy with extreme fire danger. Another front arrives late and highs will drop to the low 50s Wednesday. Temperatures slowly climb and New Years Eve will be pleasant with evening temperatures in the 60s and 50s. A powerful front arrives Saturday with plummeting temperatures. A light winter mix is possible Saturday or Sunday. It all depends on the depth and timing of the cold air – stay tuned!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WLTX.com

More unseasonably warm weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very warm start to the workweek. Temperatures will remain warm over the next several days. There will be a chance for showers starting by midweek. The chance for rain will hang around Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures warmed into the middle 70s across the...
COLUMBIA, SC
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

1K+
Followers
516
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy