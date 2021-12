EDNEYVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old was flown to a North Carolina hospital on Christmas Day after what authorities said was an “accidental self-inflicted shooting.”. The Henderson County Sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported Saturday that a child had been shot in Edneyville, news outlets reported. The caller said the “child had gained access to a firearm and had accidentally been shot.”

