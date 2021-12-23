1 person injured in Wheat Ridge structure fire

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One person was injured in a structure fire in northwest Wheat Ridge late Wednesday evening.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said it closed the area around the 11200 block of W. 44th Avenue near Prospect Lake due to a house fire. The west Metro Fire and Arvada Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

Arvada fire officials said the fire was burning in a detached building behind a home.

One person was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries, the officials said.

Around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, they said the firefighting operations were complete and crews were leaving the area. The road reopened around midnight.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.