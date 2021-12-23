ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

1 person injured in Wheat Ridge structure fire

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9lWF_0dUQrJTE00

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One person was injured in a structure fire in northwest Wheat Ridge late Wednesday evening.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said it closed the area around the 11200 block of W. 44th Avenue near Prospect Lake due to a house fire. The west Metro Fire and Arvada Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

Arvada fire officials said the fire was burning in a detached building behind a home.

One person was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries, the officials said.

Around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, they said the firefighting operations were complete and crews were leaving the area. The road reopened around midnight.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arvada, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Arvada, CO
Local
Colorado Accidents
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
Wheat Ridge, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Structure Fire#House Fire#Hospital#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy