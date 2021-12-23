ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

In These Cities, Traffic Got Worse Since the Pandemic

By Samanda Dorger
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess traffic congestion is always nice: it means drivers save time and money on gas and wear and tear on the car. One of the benefits of living outside the big U.S. cities like New York, Los Angeles or Chicago is not having to sit in traffic. But maybe...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities Losing the Most Time to Traffic Congestion

Traffic congestion is a real quality of life concern. It means time wasted for drivers and passengers, clogged streets and roads in neighborhoods and cities, missed meetings and flights, and a decline in air quality.  To identify the 25 U.S. Cities losing the most time to traffic congestion, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2020 INRIX […]
TRAFFIC
marketplace.org

Job and city switching surge in the pandemic

The pandemic has brought a significant rise in remote work — whether that’s temporary or is more lasting remains to be seen. As the remote work habit settles in, some people are deciding that this is an opportune moment to relocate, especially from big, high-priced cities. Instead, they’re opting for smaller cities or rural areas that are more conducive to their lifestyle or more affordable for their cost of living.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

‘Like a freeway in traffic’: America’s busiest ports choked by a pandemic holiday

The holiday season at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, America’s busiest shipping complex, has always been hectic. But 2021 is a year unlike any other. A pandemic-induced buying boom and supply chain crisis led to an unprecedented backlog of ships lingering offshore and towering stacks of colorful containers clogging the entirety of the dockyard. Inside the port, thousands of workers are laboring around the clock to unload these containers one by one, sending the televisions, bicycles, medical supplies and more that they contain out to trains and waiting truckers, whose rigs stretch into nearby residential neighborhoods. The goods eventually make their way to warehouses and stores and into the arms of eager consumers.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Street.Com

How Much Has Rent Gone Up in These U.S. Cities?

Rents may have gone down during the worst of the pandemic, but they’re up again—in some places, way up. Some cities have experienced a steep rise in rents—as much as 24% higher, according to Zumper’s National Rent Index. While many cities saw rents drop when the...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Philadelphia#Infrastructure#Wear And Tear#Americans#Wall Street Journal#U S Postal Service#Inrix#Pre Covid#Las Vegans#New Yorkers#Chicagoans
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Two dead in submerged car as major Christmas storm hits California

Overnight rains in northern California resulted in the death of two people in a submerged car even as the Christmas weekend was upended by storms and snow blowing from the mountains, leading to whiteout conditions and shutting down of key highways.Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, were able to rescue a driver who had climbed atop his vehicle at a flooded underpass. But they were not able to reach people in another car, the Associated Press reported quoting San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Javier Acosta.Authorities warned that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days...
ENVIRONMENT
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNN

6.2 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

(CNN) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California rattled a wide swath of the state shortly after noon local time, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred just off Cape Mendocino near Humboldt County and was felt as far away as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

How Casey Crowther got caught exploiting pandemic loans to buy a boat

While business owners across the country have struggled to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis, local businessman Casey Crowther took criminal advantage of pandemic loans. WINK News looks back at how we found out about the misuse of funds and the trial that followed. A series of wire transfers...
FORT MYERS, FL
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale woman, 81, faces homelessness in a week

At 81 years old, Joan Holdsworth looks back on a humble but happy life. She would make care packages for homeless folks through her church, then beef them up a little with her own special touches with little things like a new pair of socks. She would drive her pickup...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee surpasses 100K COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 252 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 254 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. The seven-county region has now surpassed 100,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Vaccinations As of today, 246,622 people, or about 48.8% of the total population, in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Brothers Among 3 Killed By Fiery Crash In New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two brothers from Manchester, New Hampshire were among the three killed during a car crash in New Jersey on Sunday. New Jersey State Police said a Honda crashed into tolls and went up in flames. Two children from Atlantic City, New Jersey were in the back of the car. A teenager was also killed and a 12-year-old girl was left with moderate injuries, police said. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tony” Khiev, 27-year-old Reachsieh “Johnny” Khiev, and 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev. The Khiev brothers had gone to Atlantic City to surprise their sisters and were returning from a shopping trip when they crashed at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Express. The eastbound side of the highway was closed for about seven hours as a result of the crash. A toll attendant was also hurt. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Check Payments In 2022: Here’s Who’s Eligible For New Year Cash From Next Week

While a 4th stimulus check might not be on the horizon – millions of Americans are concerned about the new year. Indeed, most aid provided by the federal government was not instituted to recur. As such, the third stimulus check might be the final check American citizens receive. With less reliance on the federal governments, some local states and cities in America are offering their citizens financial help in the new year.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy