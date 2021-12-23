Cocktail of the Week: Peppermint Mule

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Merry Christmas, Chicago! I am wishing you a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season -- and a little (or a lot) of fun! And to add to that fun, I've got the perfect drink to keep your spirits high that is also super festive!

This week's Cocktail of the Week is a Peppermint Mule, and has been brought to us by our friends at Fatpour Wicker Park , which has transformed into "A Christmas Story Pop-Up" for the holiday season.

Inspired by scenes from the iconic holiday movie, A Christmas Story Pop-Up at Fatpour Wicker Park, located at 2005 W Division St., launched on December 2. The two-story space features dazzling lights, glistening ornaments, seasonal events, a 24-foot statement Christmas tree that sparkles from blocks away, and themed food and beverages all December long.

Guests can warm up to yuletide cocktails like Mrs. Claus's Martini Espresso Martini; Ohhhhh Fuuuuudge Hot Chocolate; a Ho Ho Ho-t Toddy; or a Peppermint Mule!

Fatpour's Peppermint Mule recipe calls for vodka (preferably Ketel One), lime juice, and ginger beer, plus fresh mint, lime wheel and candy canes for garnish.

So, who's ready to mix things up?

Peppermint Mule Recipe:

Serves 1

Ingredients

• 1.5 ounces of Ketel One Vodka

• Juice from a half of lime

• About 3 ounces of Ginger Beer

• Fresh mint, lime wheel, and candy cane for garnish

Directions

Step 1. Fill a copper mug with crushed ice.

Step 2. Pour in 1.5 ounces of Ketel One Vodka

Step 3. Squeeze in/add juice from a half of lime

Step 4. Add in about 3 ounces of ginger beer, or until mug is full

Step 5. Add fresh mint, lime wheel, and candy cane for garnish

Step 6. Enjoy!