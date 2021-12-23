Game of the Week: Bulls return to court after holiday break

Disclaimer #1: It is entirely possible that between the time I hit 'send' to ship this to our illustrious web team for posting, and the time it meets your eyes, this game will be canceled. Thanks, COVID protocol! But I had to plant my flag somewhere, if you will.

Disclaimer #2: We probably won't know until a few hours before game time exactly how many Bulls or Pacers are available. The COVID waters are choppy, to say the least.

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- This game is scheduled to be the Bulls' return to play after a short Christmas break. Hopefully, the break will allow more players to clear COVID protocol - the number in protocol shifts from day to day, but in general is dropping - and maybe even allow a couple of injured Bulls to get healthy.

They've picked up a couple of impressive wins since returning from a COVID-enforced week off - DeMar DeRozan returned from protocol to drop 38 points on the Lakers, and the next night routed Houston with even emergency add Alfonzo McKinnie getting 16 points.

It's still early in the NBA season - this game, if it goes, will be number 31 out of 81 - but the Bulls are near the top of the Eastern Conference and appear to be in prime position for their first playoff appearance in five years.