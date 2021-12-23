ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game of the Week: Bulls return to court after holiday break

By Rick Gregg
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xd3px_0dUQr8qU00

Disclaimer #1: It is entirely possible that between the time I hit 'send' to ship this to our illustrious web team for posting, and the time it meets your eyes, this game will be canceled. Thanks, COVID protocol! But I had to plant my flag somewhere, if you will.

Disclaimer #2: We probably won't know until a few hours before game time exactly how many Bulls or Pacers are available. The COVID waters are choppy, to say the least.

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- This game is scheduled to be the Bulls' return to play after a short Christmas break. Hopefully, the break will allow more players to clear COVID protocol - the number in protocol shifts from day to day, but in general is dropping - and maybe even allow a couple of injured Bulls to get healthy.

They've picked up a couple of impressive wins since returning from a COVID-enforced week off - DeMar DeRozan returned from protocol to drop 38 points on the Lakers, and the next night routed Houston with even emergency add Alfonzo McKinnie getting 16 points.

It's still early in the NBA season - this game, if it goes, will be number 31 out of 81 - but the Bulls are near the top of the Eastern Conference and appear to be in prime position for their first playoff appearance in five years.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Lonzo Ball among three Chicago Bulls players to enter COVID-19 protocols

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball became the team's third player to enter the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Sunday, joining forward Alfonzo McKinnie and center Tony Bradley as players sidelined ahead of Chicago's 113-105 win against the Indiana Pacers. Chicago also is without coach Billy Donovan, who landed in...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Lands Coby White In L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers landed their superstar point guard this NBA offseason but that does not mean that they are not interested in adding some more depth at the position. This is where the Chicago Bulls could come up in a trade at some point. The Lakers made the biggest...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alfonzo Mckinnie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls keeping Alfonzo McKinnie for the rest of the season?

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie becomes the first hardship signing to sign a full NBA deal during league’s COVID-19 surge. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania. What’s the buzz on Twitter?...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Chicago Bulls Waive Alize Johnson, Add Veteran Alfonzo McKinnie to the Roster

The work never stops for Arturas Kanrisovas and Marc Eversley. One day after Christmas, the Chicago Bulls have waived forward Alize Johnson, whose contract was set to become fully guaranteed in early January. The team will reportedly sign Alfonzo McKinnie in his place, making McKinnie the first player to receive a standard NBA contract after joining a team on a 10-day hardship deal this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Pacers#Covid#Lakers#The Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Lonzo Ball News

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is the latest big name to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, dropped the news via Twitter. “Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is entering Covid protocols,” the NBA insider tweeted. Wow added, “Ball becomes the 11th Bulls...
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pacers preview and open game thread: Lonzo Ball in COVID protocols as Chicago finally returns to action

After nearly a week off due to another postponement and a Christmas break, the Chicago Bulls are back in action on Sunday. This will be the third straight game at home as they look for their 11th win at the United Center this season. The last time Chicago was in action on Monday, they took care of business against the Houston Rockets, 133-118. It was quite the high-scoring matchup as both teams shot over 50 percent from the field. Chicago quickly built up a double-digit lead and by the time halftime hit, the game was in blowout territory.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy