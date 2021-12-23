Pet of the Week: Willis, a 3-year-old Domestic Longhair with a 'squeaky' meow

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Hey everyone, meet Willis!

Willis is a 3-year-old Domestic Longhair cat. He weighs 9.28 pounds.

Willis is a 3-year-old Domestic Longhair cat. He weighs 9.28 pounds. Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Willis' Story

PAWS Chicago said Willis, or "Will" as his foster mom calls him, is a sweet cat with an adorable, squeaky “meow”. He is shy at first, but warms up with a little patience; therefore, he will need his humans to understand he needs time to get comfortable, as he finds new situations and people scary at first. Once Willis is comfortable with people and environments, he is truly a sweetheart and loves lots of head and neck pets!

Willis likes to lay next to you while you work, read, or watch TV. He enjoys play time and likes to chase mice toys and bat balls around. Willis can get chatty at times and loves looking out the window sill at birds and squirrels.

His foster mom said "Will" always comes up to her, sits down, and kneads his front paws, which makes him look as if he's tap dancing (or as his foster mom calls them his "tippy tappies"), because he's so happy to see her.

If you have a quiet, adults-only home and experience working with shy cats, Willis would love to meet you! Willis is currently spending time in a foster home. Schedule an appointment at pawschicago.org/adopt .

Meet Willis

Willis can’t wait to meet you!

If you’re interested in adopting this pet, there are few steps you must complete before scheduling an appointment:

1. Please start by taking PAWS Chicago's ComPETibility Quiz to make sure they’re a good fit for your home. Your ComPETibility Score will help you compare your home to their needs!

2. After completing your ComPETibility Quiz, you will be emailed a link to complete your Adoption Application.

3. Finally, complete the PAWS Chicago Pet Adoption Inquiry Form ! Once this form is submitted, the Adoption Team will take a look at your adoption inquiry and, if they have next steps, reach out within a few days.

Please note that while PAWS can’t place holds on adoptable animals for your scheduled appointment, there are always plenty of homeless pets looking for a home! If you don’t meet the perfect pet, please feel free to complete a new Foster Pet Adoption Inquiry Form.

