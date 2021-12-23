Playlist of the Week: AlternaChristmas

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- It's time to turn up the music and get into the holiday spirit Chicago, because Christmas is here!

Now, we all love hearing Christmas classics from favorites like Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Nat "King" Cole, Frank Sinatra, the Jackson 5, and more, but sometimes you need to crank it up a notch, with a little more rock! And if that is the case for you, Audacy has you covered with their exclusive AlternaChristmas playlist, featuring holiday favorites and Alt-originals from the biggest names in the genre.

Listen to reimagined classics like "Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth" covered by The Flaming Lips to originals like Green Day's "Xmas Time of the Year" and Blink 182's "Won't Be Home For Christmas." The playlist also includes all the Christmas songs released by bands like The Killers and Pearl Jam.

Looking for fun ways to celebrate the holiday season this year? Well you are in luck, because there are a ton of festivities going on, from light displays and holiday markets to theater performances and pop-up bars, there is something for everyone!

Grab some eggnog and check out Audacy's exclusive festive Alternative Christmas playlist. Who doesn’t love to drink a little (or a lot) and do a seasonal Pa Rum Pum Pum Pum singalong with Bing and Bowie?!