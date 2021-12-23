St. Landry officials discuss plans for improving parish drainage

St. Landry Parish president Jessie Bellard wants to eliminate parish-wide flooding by continuing a roadside ditch digging project along with a proposed plan to eliminate water that often spreads uncontested when drainage laterals overflow.

Ballard says he also wants to look beyond the St. Landry borders and assist with water collection issues affecting areas south of the parish with an initiative that includes input and funding from state and federal officials.

At this point heestimates that after hiring private contractors to perform the work, parish government spent about $2.5 million in 2021 to clean 250 miles of ditches that stretch across rural St. Landry Parish.

In 2022 Bellard also wants to begin cleaning laterals which feed larger bodies of water outside municipal areas for additional flood mitigation, something he thinks will require $2 million in state capital outlay funding which has already been requested.

The third and long range part of Bellard’s flood reduction plan calls for federal financial assistance along with engineering studies and assistance from the University of Louisiana, which helps prevent flooding from water that passes southward through St. Landry.

According to previous discussions at parish government meetings, the location of St. Landry indicates it is a conduit for water which moves southward primarily from water sources in Rapides and Avoyelles.

Water control structures and levee systems in St. Landry and adjoining parishes are in place to prevent flooding parish wide and elsewhere during tropical storms.

However Bellard maintains that more needs to be done for overall water pervasiveness in St. Landry and other parishes.

Funding concerns Finance Chairman

Finance Committee chairman Wayne Ardoin succeeded last week in delaying approval for the proposed 2022 parish government operating budget until he obtains more information about where the ditch digging revenue originates.

“The money being spent to dig these ditches was taken out of individual road districts and now we are told the money is also coming from (the road maintenance budget), the districts and American Rescue money. I would just like to have more information and see some of the figures, and exactly where the money is coming from,” Ardoin said during a telephone interview.

Bellard describes Ardoin’s concerns

“Every week each member of the Parish Council gets a report on the ditch digging and what is being spent. Whether the money for the ditches comes out of Road and Bridge funds, the districts, the Smooth Ride Home fund or the ARA depends upon the situation. (Ardoin’s) job is to be a council member. He and other council members can come in the office and get information,” Bellard said.

Ardoin said he would also like to know more about a spending proposal Bellard announced Dec. 18 which allocates $100,000 of ARA money for helping fund a visitor’s building at the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial.

“I have nothing against the Veteran’s project. I think it’s worthwhile, a great idea. I would just like to know more about what we are doing with all this ARA funding,” said Ardoin.

Bellard says ditch digging plan is working

“The main thing we want to do by cleaning out all these ditches is keep the water off the roads. It doesn’t do any good to continue improving our roads if there is water that continues to drain on them,” Bellard pointed out.

Bellard added that people who previously traveled over roads that frequently flooded have called and said that excavating sediment buildup in the ditches has helped alleviate inundated roads.

The lateral cleaning should improve the flood situation further, said Bellard.

“Getting our laterals cleaned is going to be a big step. A lot of districts have drainage boards that have money for that, while other districts have no drainage boards. In District 7 there has been a project digging out laterals in order to improve drainage.

"We want to do something like that for the whole parish,” Bellard said.