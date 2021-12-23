ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Travis and Jason Kelce Named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl Roster

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1VTo_0dUQr0mg00

The brothers are no stranger to the NFL All-Star event.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats Travis and Jason Kelce were named Pro Bowl reserves by the NFL this week. The former is backing up Mark Andrews at tight end, and Jason is right behind Ryan Jensen at center.

This season's game will be Travis's seventh consecutive Pro Bowl dating back to the 2015 season when his run as a top-tier tight end began. He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his monster performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

His brother earned the fifth Pro Bowl nod of his career and his third consecutive selection. Across the past eight seasons, Jason has either been First-Team All-Pro or a Pro Bowler in every campaign besides 2015. Kelce is also the Philadelphia Eagles Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Cincinnati has had 124 players drafted in school history and 138 total NFL players. From 2011 until now, none of those Bearcats has amassed the total approximate value Kelce has. According to Pro Football Reference, Jason (76) is eight points above Trent Cole (68) and holds an edge on his brother Travis (67). By the end of this season, the brothers could be side-by-side atop the list

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Alabama Assistant Coaches Doug Marrone and Bill O'Brien Test Positive for COVID-19

Bob Huggins Eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Watch: Wes Miller, Mike Saunders Talk About Non-Conference Play, win Over Tennessee Tech

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Quarterback Malachi Singleton and 2024 Running Back Kamari Bodiford

Three Things We Learned About the Cincinnati Bearcats in Non-Conference Play

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Takes Care of Tennessee Tech 76-67

Watch: Drone Show Lights up Nippert Stadium

Report: Coby Bryant Changing Number Ahead of Cotton Bowl

UC Football Unveils Cotton Bowl Uniform Combination

Watch: Young Ahmad Gardner Predicts Football Future

Luke Fickell Wins Eddie Robinson Award

Jeremiah Davenport Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll

Weekly NET: Cincinnati Stays in Top-50 After Wild Week of Scheduling

Report: LSU Football Targeting UC Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock

UC Offers 2023 Winton Woods Safety Jermaine Mathews

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Gets Picked by 'America's Team' in Latest Mock Draft

Cotton Bowl Lookahead: Stacking the Special Teams Units

Watch: Travis Kelce Scores Game-Winning TD, Pays Homage to Cincinnati Bearcats

Ahmad Gardner Explains why it's Ski Mask Season

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses 2022 Recruiting Class

Bearcats Slot in at No. 25 on Sports Illustrated's 2022 Class Rankings

2022 Recruiting Class: Morning Signees Roll in on National Signing Day

2022 Recruiting Class: Second Wave of Signees Caps off National Signing Day

Bearcats Offensive Linemen Join Forces to Help Pack Supplies for Tornado Victims

UC Moves up to No. 25 in ESPN's Latest 2022 Class Rankings

Jalen Ramsey Praises Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Coby Bryant After Duo Receives National Recognition

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

Bearcats Offer 2022 Wide Receiver Decoldest Crawford

Bearcats Offer 2023 Wide Receiver Jacob Page and 2024 Wide Receiver Tae Johnson

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Praises Bearcats: "I'm Gonna Be Rooting Like Heck for Them'

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce might be the most “Philly” athlete ever

As another Philadelphia Eagles season winds down, we’re faced with the inevitable fact that a good number of players are about to play their final games with Birds. And long-time fixture Jason Kelce may, unfortunately, be in that group. After 11 years of all-out effort, he’s earned the right to call it quits whenever he sees fit. Yet, regardless of whether we see more of Kelce in Midnight Green after this season, his career should put this thought in the minds of this fanbase:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Wes Miller
Person
Mike Denbrock
Person
Luke Fickell
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Lsu Football#American Football#Afc Offensive Player Of#The Los Angeles Chargers#Pro Football Reference
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
359
Followers
280
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy