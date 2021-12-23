Travis and Jason Kelce Named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl Roster

The brothers are no stranger to the NFL All-Star event.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats Travis and Jason Kelce were named Pro Bowl reserves by the NFL this week. The former is backing up Mark Andrews at tight end, and Jason is right behind Ryan Jensen at center.

This season's game will be Travis's seventh consecutive Pro Bowl dating back to the 2015 season when his run as a top-tier tight end began. He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his monster performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

His brother earned the fifth Pro Bowl nod of his career and his third consecutive selection. Across the past eight seasons, Jason has either been First-Team All-Pro or a Pro Bowler in every campaign besides 2015. Kelce is also the Philadelphia Eagles Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Cincinnati has had 124 players drafted in school history and 138 total NFL players. From 2011 until now, none of those Bearcats has amassed the total approximate value Kelce has. According to Pro Football Reference, Jason (76) is eight points above Trent Cole (68) and holds an edge on his brother Travis (67). By the end of this season, the brothers could be side-by-side atop the list

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Alabama Assistant Coaches Doug Marrone and Bill O'Brien Test Positive for COVID-19

Bob Huggins Eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Watch: Wes Miller, Mike Saunders Talk About Non-Conference Play, win Over Tennessee Tech

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Quarterback Malachi Singleton and 2024 Running Back Kamari Bodiford

Three Things We Learned About the Cincinnati Bearcats in Non-Conference Play

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Takes Care of Tennessee Tech 76-67

Watch: Drone Show Lights up Nippert Stadium

Report: Coby Bryant Changing Number Ahead of Cotton Bowl

UC Football Unveils Cotton Bowl Uniform Combination

Watch: Young Ahmad Gardner Predicts Football Future

Luke Fickell Wins Eddie Robinson Award

Jeremiah Davenport Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll

Weekly NET: Cincinnati Stays in Top-50 After Wild Week of Scheduling

Report: LSU Football Targeting UC Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock

UC Offers 2023 Winton Woods Safety Jermaine Mathews

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Gets Picked by 'America's Team' in Latest Mock Draft

Cotton Bowl Lookahead: Stacking the Special Teams Units

Watch: Travis Kelce Scores Game-Winning TD, Pays Homage to Cincinnati Bearcats

Ahmad Gardner Explains why it's Ski Mask Season

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses 2022 Recruiting Class

Bearcats Slot in at No. 25 on Sports Illustrated's 2022 Class Rankings

2022 Recruiting Class: Morning Signees Roll in on National Signing Day

2022 Recruiting Class: Second Wave of Signees Caps off National Signing Day

Bearcats Offensive Linemen Join Forces to Help Pack Supplies for Tornado Victims

UC Moves up to No. 25 in ESPN's Latest 2022 Class Rankings

Jalen Ramsey Praises Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Coby Bryant After Duo Receives National Recognition

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

Bearcats Offer 2022 Wide Receiver Decoldest Crawford

Bearcats Offer 2023 Wide Receiver Jacob Page and 2024 Wide Receiver Tae Johnson

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Praises Bearcats: "I'm Gonna Be Rooting Like Heck for Them'

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk