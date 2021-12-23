ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Emily Cooper End Up With Alfie or Gabriel in 'Emily in Paris' Season 2?

By Molli Mitchell
 4 days ago
After binging "Emily in Paris" Season 2, the question on everybody's minds is sure to be, does Emily Cooper end up with Alfie or...

KTVB

'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins, Darren Star Dish on the Big Season 2 Cliffhangers (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 2 of Emily in Paris. Emily in Paris ended on quite a dramatic cliffhanger to put a bow on season 2. Netflix's Parisian dramedy ended on a tense note when Emily (Lily Collins) -- after coming to the realization that she's truly in love with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) -- discovers in the worst possible way that he's actually back together with Camille (Camille Razat) and that's not all. They're moving in together.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Emily is not only in Paris at the start of Emily in Paris Season 2, but she's also in a mess. The new season picks up right where the first ended, and just hit Netflix on Wednesday. Fans who have already gone through the show's 10 new episodes were excited to head back to Paris with Emily Cooper for more romantic adventures.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Lily Collins Says It Was Hard to Get Into 'Emily in Paris' Wardrobe After Spending Quarantine in Sweatpants

Lily Collins lives for a good fashion moment, but getting back into heels and layers upon layers of high fashion wears wasn't exactly easy for the 32-year-old actress. ET spoke to Collins at the Emily in Paris season 2 premiere Wednesday night, where Collins talked about all the fabulous fashions she got to wear in the French city this time around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
thezoereport.com

'Emily In Paris' Outfits From Season 2 You Can Shop Right Now

If you missed all the beautiful European scenery and the sophisticated Parisian fashion from Emily in Paris, fear not as there is a new season — and this one is better. On Dec. 22, fans, once again, caught up with the adventures of Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins). For those who need a quick refresher, Emily’s a stylish, well-versed marketing professional from Chicago who landed a glamorous job in Paris. While working alongside top luxury clients, Emily's misadventures are spliced with swoon-worthy ensembles, with pieces ranging from Self-Portrait to Zara. Her outfits in Season 2 of Emily in Paris are easily recreatable with a few wardrobe staples and styling tricks.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

'Emily in Paris' is back. Let's break down Season 2's most deliciously basic moments

After spawning a cottage industry of influencer analyses and playing a featured role in the controversy around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “Emily in Paris” returned Wednesday for Season 2, now going head-to-head with its forerunner “Sex and the City.” This time around, creator Darren Star‘s comedy about an American woman and social media maven (Lily Collins) celebrating or desecrating the City of Light — depending on your perspective — adds new cast members, expands others’ storylines, plays with additional aspects of influencer culture and suggests a certain knowingness about the horror it causes its Parisian subjects. As Emily’s boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) says, “The French are very susceptible to having their culture interpreted by foreigners and shoved down their throats.”
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Emily in Paris' is exactly as bad as you remember, which is perfect

"Emily in Paris" is back, for better or worse. The Netflix series premiered in late 2020 to the horror of many who expected a lighthearted romp about a charming American working abroad in France for a year. Although the show adopted a cheery tone, its episodic happenings evoked the sort of anxiety this writer most associates with watching Adam Sandler make one questionable decision after another in "Uncut Gems," a protracted heart attack of a film. Marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is not as charming as she is undeservedly audacious, so sure her croissant-fueled perception of French people is authentic and therefore worth upsetting the careful equilibrium of her boutique agency.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two: “Amp Everything Up But Really Keep It French”

More than a year after becoming one of the buzziest pandemic-era hits, Emily in Paris is back for season two, as Lily Collins’ Emily dives deeper into her new life in France. “This season we really wanted Emily to immerse herself more in the French culture, everything from the language to different spots around the city,” Collins told The Hollywood Reporter at a Los Angeles tastemaker event for the show on Wednesday. The second season, she said, will also be “incorporating the fabric of Paris that makes it what it is and how magical it is and how diverse it is,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mediapost.com

Duolingo Ad Plays On Netflix's 'Emily In Paris'

Duolingo has appropriated the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris, with a new ad from Weiden + Kennedy, Amsterdam that shows French women introducing themselves as “Emily.”. With thick accents, the women, walking around Paris, explain how that Emily made life difficult for them and “ruined our name” because she showed up looking pretty but “didn’t speak a lick of French.”
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Review: Why so many people love the terrible 'Emily in Paris'

The Golden Globes might have avoided scrutiny if it hadn't made one glaring mistake: It slobbered over "Emily in Paris." According to a scathing report from the Los Angeles Times, voters were flown into France and pampered on set. They subsequently gave two major nominations to the series, which was panned by many critics, including me.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Emily In Paris: Why Is Season 2 Covid Free?

Season 2 of Emily in Paris has finally debuted, but we already knew that the reality of Emily Cooper would be totally Covid-free. The debut chapter was outlined well before the pandemic broke out and reached Netflix last year, in a period that is still critical, but not really of fire: October.
PARIS, MO
