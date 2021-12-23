UPDATE: Riverside man, subject of statewide missing adult alert, safely located

Charles Wiley Contributed Photo/Ohio Attorney General's Office

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 10 a.m.:

Charles Wiley, the Riverside man who was the subject of a statewide missing adult alert, has been located by law enforcement and is safe, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

FIRST REPORT:

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Riverside man who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Charles Wiley, 70, left his home on Effingham Place around 4 a.m. to pick up his wife but never returned and police are concerned for his safety, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Wiley is described as a white man, 5-feet 8-inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black flannel shirt and blue jeans, officials said.

He is believed to be driving his light blue 2015 Chrysler 200 car with Ohio license plate GXV 2920.

If you see Wiley or his car you’re asked to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.

