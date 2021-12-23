ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

UPDATE: Riverside man, subject of statewide missing adult alert, safely located

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PoLC_0dUQpOoR00
Charles Wiley Contributed Photo/Ohio Attorney General's Office

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 10 a.m.:

Charles Wiley, the Riverside man who was the subject of a statewide missing adult alert, has been located by law enforcement and is safe, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

FIRST REPORT:

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Riverside man who was last seen early Thursday morning.

>>Dayton introduces ordinance to ban fireworks despite new state law

Charles Wiley, 70, left his home on Effingham Place around 4 a.m. to pick up his wife but never returned and police are concerned for his safety, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Wiley is described as a white man, 5-feet 8-inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black flannel shirt and blue jeans, officials said.

He is believed to be driving his light blue 2015 Chrysler 200 car with Ohio license plate GXV 2920.

If you see Wiley or his car you’re asked to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPf9K_0dUQpOoR00
Stock photo Chrysler 200 Light Blue Contributed Photo/Ohio AG's Office

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

4 teens hospitalized after car crashes into Phoenix house

PHOENIX — Four teenagers were injured Monday after the car they were traveling in crashed into a home in Phoenix, authorities said. Two cars were involved in the crash at about 4:30 p.m. MST, with one of the vehicles careening into the corner of a home, Sgt. Ann Justus, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, told KPNX-TV.
PHOENIX, AZ
WHIO Dayton

5 killed, 3 injured in Denver-area shooting spree, police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Five people, including the suspected gunman, were killed and three others were injured during a shooting spree that stretched across Denver and into the nearby Colorado city of Lakewood, authorities said Monday. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the shootings began at about 5 p.m. MST...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Riverside, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Riverside, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Crews work to rescue family of bears in Virginia tree

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A wild sight in Chesapeake, Virginia, brought out rescue crews after a family of bears made themselves at home in the branches of a tree. The four black bears are up a tree, fittingly, on Bruin Drive, and police and animal control officers closed down the street as they tried to remove the bears, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Ohio Attorney General#Brown Hair#Police#Effingham Place#Chrysler#Cox
WHIO Dayton

Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree in Va. neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — Officials in Virginia have closed a road in one neighborhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there. Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree — on Bruin Drive — to stay inside Monday and the general public to stay away from the area. Officials hope that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” will allow them to leave.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

MetroParks collecting Christmas lights to recycle

MIAMI VALLEY — If your Christmas lights have burned out or you just simply need a place to get rid of them, Five River MetroParks is collecting them to recycle. It is the third year for the program, which runs through Jan. 31. Recycled lights are being collected at...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy