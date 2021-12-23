ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How One Twin Cities Nurse Makes The Holidays Brighter For Patients

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistered nurse Kelsey Koppy works in the neuroscience unit...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

CBS Denver

Denver Nursing Home Calls 911 For Help Christmas Morning Because Of Staff Shortage

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd. (credit: CBS) A source familiar with the situation says there was one nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers, but did say there was a staff shortage. According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state...
DENVER, CO
laconiadailysun.com

Franklin Savings Bank makes holidays brighter for children and families

FRANKLIN — Children and families in the Franklin area and across the state will have a brighter holiday due to the kindness bestowed by Franklin Savings Bank, its employees and customers. The bank made a $1,000 donation to the Franklin Toy Drive spearheaded by Boomer’s Barbeque to collect unwrapped toys for children. In addition, the bank’s employees sponsored 25 children through Franklin Police Department’s annual Toys for Tots campaign, and delivered countless toy donations from customers to a similar campaign organized by the Boscawen Police Department.
FRANKLIN, NH
alternativemedicine.com

How to Make the Holidays Less Stressful for the Whole Family

(Family Features) Between changes in routine and visiting family (or having them visit you), the holidays can be emotionally overwhelming and stressful for children and adults alike, even in “normal times.” Add in inclement weather, the desire for a perfect holiday and parents still working, and you have a perfect cocktail for emotional meltdowns.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Grieving parents share how they make it through the holidays

While the holiday season is often associated with joy, excitement, and meaningful family time, for countless people it's also a time of great sadness. A reported 800,000 individuals have died from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, their friends, family members, and loved ones now facing either their first or second holiday celebration with an empty chair at the table. And in the wake of a deadly string of tornadoes, that left at least 90 people dead, entire communities are grieving not only the loss of life, but a home.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Jayne B. Stearns

The bulb lady of Look Park makes holiday light display brighter

Decorating the Christmas Tree and strategically draping it in lights is one of the highlights of the holiday season. Put on some background Christmas carols and you're feeling more festive by the minute. Then bam! A whole string of lights is out and needs to be replaced, or maybe a few individual lights are out, necessitating a trip to buy new ones. The decorating is on hold until a run to the store for replacement bulbs is completed.
HOLYOKE, MA
drexel.edu

Drexel Helps Make the Holiday Season a Little Brighter Through Charity Drives

Two of Drexel University’s annual charity drives returned this year with in-person programming while continuing their traditions of participating in civic engagement to spread cheer and goodwill to communities that might need it most during the holiday season. Faculty, professional staff, students and alumni hosted and donated to drives...
HOMELESS
Axios Twin Cities

3 holiday-themed lattes to try this week in the Twin Cities

Looking to get into the holiday spirit? A piping hot seasonal beverage should do the trick. Here are three local options the Axios Twin Cities team tried and loved: 🥔 Sweet Potato Maple Bourbon Latte at Dogwood Coffee Roasters: Super rich — start by ordering a small — but so good. Confession: Torey orders this at least once a week. 🌿 Mint Thyme Mocha at Bootstrap Coffee Roasters: The thyme taste is strong —the use of "herbaceous" in the description is spot on. The minty "Festive Matcha" also looks intriguing. 🎄 The Gingerbread Man at Gray Fox Coffee: Sugar, spice and everything nice. We give this one top marks. Pro tip: The cafe's Uptown location, housed in the lobby of an apartment building, is an excellent and crowd-free place to work.
FOOD & DRINKS
Channel 3000

How to Make Self-Care a Priority This Holiday Season

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. The holiday season should be about spending time with family, traditions, and giving. Often...
LIFESTYLE
uams.edu

UAMS Patient Story, Nurses Get National Acclaim

Dec. 16, 2021 | Out of 1.8 million stories of nurses worldwide caring for patients, the story of a family at UAMS and its gratitude for two nurses took center stage at a national nursing conference. And, in early December, 12 UAMS nurses who each had won a monthly DAISY...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KBTX.com

Nonprofit Brazos Valley Blessings make Holiday season brighter for 310 children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley is in a giving spirit this holiday season. The nonprofit Brazos Valley Blessings hosted its 2nd annual community Christmas event. This year 310 children created their Christmas wishlist, and the nonprofit delivered. No reasonable wish was left unanswered, from bikes to shoes, clothing, skateboards, and gift cards.
CHARITIES
CBS Minnesota

Quarantined On Christmas: COVID Interrupts Holiday Plans For Another Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 is interrupting holiday plans for the second year in a row. Minneapolis resident Ashley Lawson is supposed to be in North Dakota Friday night celebrating Christmas with her family. Instead, she’s home alone with COVID-19. “The minute that I saw my test result in my email I was devastated that I was going to have to miss the holidays,” Lawson said. “I’m vaccinated, I’m boosted … [COVID] certainly is nothing that I would want anyone to experience. Not just the diagnosis of COVID, but just having to be quarantined during the holiday.” Ryan Goddard of St. Louis Park was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

How to make piñatas for the holidays

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The Rentería family stopped into The Beacon office recently asking for excess newspapers to make some holiday piñatas, and they were kind enough to teach us how as well.
FOOD & DRINKS

