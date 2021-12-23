How One Twin Cities Nurse Makes The Holidays Brighter For Patients

Looking to get into the holiday spirit? A piping hot seasonal beverage should do the trick. Here are three local options the Axios Twin Cities team tried and loved: 🥔 Sweet Potato Maple Bourbon Latte at Dogwood Coffee Roasters: Super rich — start by ordering a small — but so good. Confession: Torey orders this at least once a week. 🌿 Mint Thyme Mocha at Bootstrap Coffee Roasters: The thyme taste is strong —the use of "herbaceous" in the description is spot on. The minty "Festive Matcha" also looks intriguing. 🎄 The Gingerbread Man at Gray Fox Coffee: Sugar, spice and everything nice. We give this one top marks. Pro tip: The cafe's Uptown location, housed in the lobby of an apartment building, is an excellent and crowd-free place to work.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO