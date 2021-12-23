ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lira extends week's rally bolstered by Turkish state banks

By Nevzat Devranoglu, Ezgi Erkoyun
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ke9Av_0dUQp2Ti00

ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira rallied further on Thursday and was on track for its best week in two decades, boosted by a government plan to protect some deposits and the added support of state banks aggressively selling dollars.

The lira rallied as much as 10% to 10.25 versus the dollar, its strongest level in a month, before paring most of those gainsto trade at 11.395 at 1444 GMT.

The currency has whipsawed back from a historic low of 18.4 on Monday when it was down some 60% on the year, capping a week of record volatility and intraday swings.

Despite the rebound, risk measures are near all-time highs as questions remain over the state's anti-dollarisation plan, which could further stoke inflation, add to public debt and eat into foreign reserves if the lira begins sliding again.

In an echo of past interventions, four sources told Reuters that Turkey's state banks heavily sold dollars this week after President Tayyip Erdogan announced the government would guarantee some deposits against depreciation losses.

One source said the interventions on Monday and Tuesday totalled $3 billion. The selling coincided with a drop in the central bank's foreign reserves, which a second source said amounted to $6 billion on those two days alone.

The three big state banks - Ziraat Bank, Vakif Bank (VAKBN.IS) and Halk Bank (HALKB.IS) - did not immediately comment on possible interventions. The central bank was not immediately available to comment.

The central bank's balance sheet suggests that $5.5 billion of the fall in net reserves on Monday and Tuesday is due to foreign currency sales, said Haluk Burumcekci, head of Istanbul-based Burumcekci Consulting.

Reflecting market jitters, the cost of insuring against a sovereign default using CDS broke above 600 basis points earlier this week, before dipping back to 593, still near all-time highs, according to IHS Markit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xl4M_0dUQp2Ti00
The Erdonomics effect

THIN RESERVES BUFFER

In 2019-2020 the central bank backed, via swaps, the sale of some $128 billion via state banks to stabilize the lira, depleting Turkey's foreign reserves. Earlier this year, the sales emerged as a focus of what the political opposition calls government mismanagement.

To address the latest turmoil, the central bank has announced five direct market interventions this month that bankers say totaled between $6-$10 billion. It has made no intervention notices this week.

Official data shows the bank's net foreign reserves dropped to $12 billion last week, from $21 billion a week earlier, as the interventions weighed.

Seeking to bolster its buffer, the central bank is wrapping up talks with counterparts in Azerbaijan and the UAE on a possible currency swap line and one deal is likely before year-end, separate sources told Reuters.

On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced the series of steps that would shift the burden of a weakened currency to the Treasury and encourage Turks to hold lira rather than dollars. The central bank will backstop lira converted from hard currencies. read more

More than half of locals' savings is in hard currencies and gold, official data shows, due to a loss of confidence in the lira after years of depreciation and eroded central bank credibility.

Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank has cut rates by 500 basis points to 14% since September.

The president has pledged to continue with his low-rates policy despite widespread criticism, while opposition parties have called for immediate elections over the currency meltdown.

Wall Street bank J.P. Morgan said markets expect a big reversal in monetary policy and are pricing in a 16 percentage point rise in Turkey's key interest rate over the next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ry6Ov_0dUQp2Ti00
Markets pricing in run of Turkish rate hikes next year

Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Financial World

Turkish Lira wraps strongest-week ever with lofty gains on Erdogan Govt. aid

Turkish Lira, the beleaguered Turk currency which had been grappling with an extraordinary scale of build-up in price pressures with the country’s key inflation indicator soaring as much as 20 per cent thus far this year, had recorded its strongest-ever weekly percentage gain on Friday, surging more than a whacking 50 per cent against its American counterpart following billions of dollars in aids from Erdogan Government through backdoor dollar sales by a number of State-owned lenders.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish market run by at-risk women at standstill after lira crash

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hazal Tunc and her friends founded Turkey's first women-only street market eight years ago to help victims of domestic violence and divorcees, and it has provided them with jobs and security - until now. Like organisations and companies across Turkey, the market has seen...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkey probes Istanbul municipality staff over alleged militant ties

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkey has launched an investigation into hundreds of staff at the opposition-run Istanbul municipality accused of links to militant groups, drawing fierce criticism from the city's mayor on Monday over the handling of the probe. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is from the main opposition Republican People's...
MIDDLE EAST
q957.com

Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s lira was on track for its strongest week on record on Friday, having spiked 44% with the support of billions of dollars of state-backed market interventions and a promise that the government would cover FX losses on certain deposits. The currency had plunged on...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Turkish banks hiked rates in race for lira deposits -sources

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish banks reacted to the government’s new lira-defence scheme by jacking up loan rates in a race to attract lira deposits, in what could be a surprise for borrowers expecting cheaper credit, banking sources and a company told Reuters. Rates on deposits jumped to more...
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Turkish lira swings wildly as Erdogan's big gamble continues

Turkey's experiment in cutting interest rates to fight inflation has sent its currency crashing to record lows this year. Now, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to prop up the lira with a raft of new unorthodox economic measures. Erdogan said the government would try to protect Turkish savers worried...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan’s anti-dollarisation plan

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey’s lira gained as much as 15% in volatile trade on Tuesday, having posted a historic rebound from record lows in the previous session, after President Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a plan he said would guarantee local currency deposits against market fluctuations. The currency opened slightly lower then...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Turkish lira rallies as Erdogan announces new plan to protect savings

ANKARA, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Turkish lira rallied on Tuesday in the wake of a string of measures announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support the economy and protect savings from the fluctuations of the national currency. In the morning trading, the lira jumped 16 percent against the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The Turkish lira rebounds

Lira’s meltdown continues after the CBRT cut the repo rate by another 100bp to 15% on Thursday. The CBRT has now cut rates by 500bp since September. In this paper, we discuss the implications of the policies and three scenarios going forward. With limited buffers, the CBRT’s recent interventions...
BUSINESS
