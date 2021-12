Trading stocks and cryptocurrencies can be complicated, but here are a few tips on how to get started. It doesn’t matter how experienced you are at trading because nothing can be done to protect a person against the might of cryptocurrencies’ price swings. Currently, Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility, the standard measure for daily fluctuations, stands at 64% annualized. As a comparison, the same metric for the S&P 500 stands at 17%, while the volatility spec for WTI crude oil is at 54%.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO