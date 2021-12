The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), launched a joint public service announcement (PSA) sharing clear actions to stay cybersecure this holiday season. While staffing is low and offices are closed during the holidays, and with the recent disclosure of severe vulnerabilities in the widely used “log4j” software library, bad actors are actively seeking to take advantage of vulnerabilities inside organizations’ networks and systems. This PSA is based on observations on the timing of high impact cyber incidents that have occurred previously rather than a reaction to specific threat reporting.

