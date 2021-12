Cryptocurrencies have had a banner year. Though bitcoin is currently down, its performance this year remains quite astounding. However, bitcoin isn’t the only currency to thrive in 2021. Ethereum, dogecoin, and solano also had huge years and are looking to continue making big strides in 2022. Bill Barhydt, CEO of Arba, expressed on Twitter that bitcoin could hit $100K and ether $15K. Investing directly in a coin means staking your future to that coin’s performance.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO