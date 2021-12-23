ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle To Release A Memoir To Compete With Prince Harry’s 2022 Book

Entertainment Times
 4 days ago

In its Dec. 27 issue, Heat UK claimed that Markle recently decided to write a memoir so that she could compete with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, Meghan MarkleReuters

A source claimed that Markle is a talented writer so she doesn’t need to allot so much time before she can have her book published. Prince Harry, on the other hand, needs an entire team to help him out.

“The thinking is that Meghan can release her own memoir several months earlier because she’s a quick writer and will take a different tone to Harry. She’s well aware of other biographies and documentaries being made about her and wants to control the narrative. It’s a question of when not if – and she won’t be afraid to ruffle a few feathers in the royal family with it,” the source said.

Velma813
4d ago

Oh....now is a competition between the Nutmegs....let's see 🤓 who can make more money than the other 🤑🤑🤑🤑

Gideon Bjorn
3d ago

There's no proof she's writing her own memoir, just speculation. Regardless, if it happens it will be interesting to see where it goes.

Entertainment Times

