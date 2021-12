In an interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talked about the growing number of talents who had come through NXT, only to leave for AEW. In the last year former NXT stars like Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly have both joined AEW, while another former NXT star Johnny Gargano is rumored to be considering an AEW contract. Shawn Michaels, who is currently overseeing NXT 2.0 admitted it was bittersweet to see big parts of his life suddenly depart, though he revealed they all still keep in touch.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO