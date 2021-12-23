Concerned UK music venues hit out at government COVID support as “pointless” and “bonkers”

The new Omicron variant is coming at us like an express train. If cases double every two and a bit days – three times in a week – that means eight times as much infection after one week, 64 after two, 512 times after three … It now seems Omicron is highly efficient at evading two doses of vaccine. What we don’t know yet is how likely it is to cause serious disease and death. Given that hospitalisations lag after infections and deaths after hospitalisations, it is simply too early to tell. However, even if Omicron were only a half or a quarter as serious as Delta in terms of hospitalisations, that would still lead to enough admissions to overwhelm a fragile NHS. This is an NHS already depleted by 10 years of austerity, with staff burnt out by two years of dealing with Covid and, since “freedom day” on 19 July, dealing with consistently high levels of Covid admissions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO