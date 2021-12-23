ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerned UK music venues hit out at government COVID support as “pointless” and “bonkers”

By Andrew Trendell
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic venues from across the UK have spoken to NME to voice their concerns over the government’s “pointless” and “bonkers” support package to aid them through the Omicron COVID crisis. In the week since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions for England due...

The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nichols“I would sincerely appeal that they...
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
Reuters

London nightclub owners pan UK's new COVID-19 rules for venues

(Reuters) - Nightclub owners in London criticised new restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus variants that will go into effect on Wednesday, saying that a lack of rapid COVID-19 tests will make enforcement a “big challenge”. Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new “Plan...
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
The Independent

Crisps, PS5s and petrol: The year the UK ran out of everything

Boris Johnson hailed 19 July 2021 as “Freedom Day”, easing the last of the social restrictions imposed on the British public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 16 months earlier and drawing a line under some of the darkest days in our recent history.The vaccine rollout had been a triumph, Covid-19 appeared to be on the ropes, Gareth Southgate’s boys had done us proud at Euro 2020 and a summer heatwave had descended. What could go wrong?That question was answered just three days later, when eerie photographs of barren supermarket shelves began to appear on social media, forcing both...
NME

Taylor Swift ‘Red’ party at Sydney music venue linked to nearly 100 COVID-19 cases

A Taylor Swift party that took place at a Sydney music venue last week has been linked to nearly 100 COVID-19 cases, according to NSW Health. The ‘On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party’ took place at the Metro Theatre on December 10, and now at least 97 COVID-19 cases have been associated with the event. According to a NSW Health public health alert issued today (December 16), it is “likely” that “some” of these cases have contracted the Omicron variant.
The Guardian

The weakest link in fighting Covid is not the public, it’s the UK government

The new Omicron variant is coming at us like an express train. If cases double every two and a bit days – three times in a week – that means eight times as much infection after one week, 64 after two, 512 times after three … It now seems Omicron is highly efficient at evading two doses of vaccine. What we don’t know yet is how likely it is to cause serious disease and death. Given that hospitalisations lag after infections and deaths after hospitalisations, it is simply too early to tell. However, even if Omicron were only a half or a quarter as serious as Delta in terms of hospitalisations, that would still lead to enough admissions to overwhelm a fragile NHS. This is an NHS already depleted by 10 years of austerity, with staff burnt out by two years of dealing with Covid and, since “freedom day” on 19 July, dealing with consistently high levels of Covid admissions.
NME

Clairo reschedules UK/European tour due to COVID concerns

Clairo has rescheduled her upcoming UK and European tour due to COVID-related concerns – see the new dates below. The singer was set to tour her recently released second album ‘Sling’ across January and February next year, but worries around the rise of the Omicron variant means the shows will now take place in September and October.
KTVZ

France shuts out UK tourists over Omicron concerns

UK travelers are to be banned from traveling to France for tourism and will instead be required to present a “compelling reason” to enter the country. The new travel restrictions, which will be enforced from midnight on December 17, come in response to the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the French government quoting the UK government’s recent statement that the UK is facing a “tidal wave” of Omicron cases in the coming days.
The Independent

‘The government needs to provide a playbook for living with Covid if UK aviation is ever to recover’

To say that 2021 has been a really tough year is an understatement. Britain has endured another 12 months of life in limbo as we grapple with the pandemic. That uncertainty has also dominated the travel sector.At this time last year, no one would have expected that we’d welcome fewer passengers in 2021 than we did in 2020 – but that’s exactly what happened. Lockdowns, changing travel restrictions and fears over variants meant travel plans were put on hold.But we have reason to be optimistic that 2022 really will be the year where the travel sector turns the corner. We...
The Guardian

Year of delays: how UK government services seized up in the Covid crisis

Year-long waits for driving licences, long delays to register a property purchase, or gain a tax rebate a birth certificate – 2021 could well go down as the year government systems stopped working as they should. Maybe it was inevitable in a pandemic that service levels would suffer. However, the failure of successive governments to properly invest in technology has been horribly exposed over the past 12 months. This is where it went most wrong.
djmag.com

Government support for music venues described as “woefully inadequate” amid Omicron spread

Fresh UK Government support for music venues has been described as "woefully inadequate". An additional £1billion of funding primarily aimed at hospitality, events, and cultural businesses was confirmed by the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, yesterday, 21st December. The decision is a direct response to days of lobbying following the unveiling of so-called Plan B COVID-19 restrictions across the country, introduced in a bid to curb rising infection rates resulting from the highly transmissable new omicron variant.
WSB Radio

UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

LONDON — (AP) — The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas, and called early studies on the severity of the omicron variant encouraging. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization...
The Independent

Tory leadership hopefuls ‘told backing further Covid restrictions would damage chances’

Cabinet ministers seeking to succeed Boris Johnson have been warned by fellow Tory MPs not to back new coronavirus restrictions in the new year or face damaging their chances in a future leadership race. Tory MPs are calling for New Year’s Eve restrictions to be ruled out, with ministers set to meet as early as Monday to discuss whether further rules will be needed as the new Omicron variant continues to push daily cases to record levels. The UK saw 122,186 new Covid cases on Friday – the highest toll of the pandemic so far – while the Office for...
