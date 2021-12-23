Today in history: Dec. 23

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
When the 1619 Project came out in The New York Times two years ago, it prompted many people to think about how slavery is central to America’s founding. On the surface, it might seem like the material is not suitable for children, with its complicated concepts and stories of violence.
Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
A Catholic priest and cable TV contributor has said that unvaccinated parishioners should not gather in church for Christmas Mass because 'we owe one another the gift of peace' as the nation copes with the new wave of COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Father Edward Beck, who is...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first openly gay bishop in the U.S. Episcopal Church is remembering when the late Desmond Tutu stood up for him. The Right Rev. Gene Robinson became bishop of New Hampshire in 2003 and five years later, was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality. At the time, Tutu wrote the foreword to a book Robinson was publishing, calling Robinson a wonderful human being and saying he was proud to belong to the same church. Robinson said Sunday it was an astounding gesture of generosity and kindness. Tutu was South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and died Sunday at age 90.
On Dec. 26, 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”. In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.
Today is Sunday, Dec. 19, the 353rd day of 2021. There are 12 days left in the year. On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.) On this date:. In 1777, during...
