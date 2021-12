Tonya Taylor, Director of Production for the Bainum Foundation Farm, recently gave my husband and me a tour of the farm. The farm is located off St. Louis Road a bit north of Middleburg. On the farm, we watched the bees and butterflies collect the season’s last harvests of nectar. We admired the fall vegetables and greens growing in the fertile soil. We learned how the farm used crimson clover and other cover crops to provide a fertilizing blanket for the vegetable plots that were already put to bed for the winter. Seeing the farm and listening to Tonya’s enthusiasm for growing healthy food reminded me how much affinity agricultural societies had for the soil. It also reminded me how deeply rooted Thanksgiving is in the traditions of ancient harvest festivals.

MIDDLEBURG, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO